When Amy Barnhill and her family were house hunting in Sugar Land in 2018, she saw a woman in a Sugar Land Skeeters shirt, and was immediately hooked.
They wound up buying a house just minutes from Constellation Field, she said, and the Skeeters have been a part of their lives ever since.
"I immediately looked it up because I thought it was the best mascot and team name for a southern team," she said. "I couldn’t wait to attend our first game...The past two years (my kids have) really gotten into the games, and the cutest thing ever is hearing your kids cheering and chanting 'Let's go Skeeters!'"
The era of the Sugar Land Skeeters – which first began
via a community-wide effort to name a minor league baseball team – is soon coming to an end. The Houston Astros are set to change the Triple-A franchise’s name from Skeeters to the Space Cowboys, according to reports from Fox 26 and KPRC.
The news comes about a year after the Astros first bought the Skeeters, who
were part of the independent Atlantic League from 2012 to 2019. The team plans to host Fort Bend County residents and Skeeters fans later this month when it officially rebrands – an event that will include a mascot introduction, logos and uniforms, according to a news release from the Skeeters organization.
“We’re excited to announce the new identity for the Sugar Land franchise that will last generations,” Skeeters spokesperson Ryan Posner said in a texted statement Friday afternoon. “We’re encouraging fans to come to Constellation Field Jan. 29 to see the new brand firsthand and have the first chance to get the new merchandise.”
Posner declined to answer follow-up questions seeking more specifics about the change.
An Astros spokesperson declined to confirm the Space Cowboys name or answer any questions related to the rebranding process prior to the launch event on Saturday.
While franchise social media posts about the upcoming rebrand have veered toward the playful, the response from the community at large has been less than positive.
The franchise’s Facebook post announcing the change, for instance, garnered more than 370 comments, of which the majority were negative.
Sugar Land resident Amanda Markstahler shared a similar sentiment.
"For baseball fans in Sugar Land, there is a familiarity with 'The Skeeters,'" she said.
She's also not a fan of the name, and wishes some community input was involved.
"There isn't really any relation to our city. It doesn't really give Sugar Land something of their own," she said. "...I think that's important to include the community and fans to make them feel a part of the process."
But not all Fort Bend County residents were opposed to the change.
D-Jay Sustaita has been attending Skeeters games sincethe team’s inaugural season in 2012, and told the Fort Bend Star the Space Cowboys name had a certain ring to it.
“I really like the new name,” he said. “I think it’s fun, creative, and maybe a
little bit cheesy – but it’s a fun and memorable name.”
Sustaita believes it will ultimately be a good move for the Sugar Land franchise as they continue to embark on their journey as part of the Astros’ organization, even if it initially caught him a little off guard.
“I welcome the change and understand why they would want to give the team a new identity,” he said. “It gives (the team) a fresh start.”
Time will tell if the city adjusts to the reported new name.
"(My kids) were so disappointed when I told them there would be no more Skeeters or Swatson," Barnhill said. "I just honestly can’t imagine a better name or mascot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.