Fort Bend ISD has finished an $11 million renovation project at Mercer Stadium in time for the school year, according to the district.
FBISD announced Aug. 11 that renovations at Mercer Stadium, 16403 Lexington Blvd. in Sugar Land, are now finished. The stadium and adjoining fieldhouse were closed last year for the entirety of the renovations.
The revamped Mercer Stadium will host the majority of FBISD’s home football games, the district said, while Hall Stadium in Missouri City remains closed for renovations.
Upgrades cost nearly $11 million, and were paid for with funds from the 2018 bond, according to FBISD, and included upgrades to the connecting Don Cook Natatorium and Wheeler Fieldhouse.
Renovations at Mercer Stadium included grandstand upgrades as well as a ramp with access to the field. The stadium's press box was also renovated to include accessible seating areas, according to FBISD.
A new fire sprinkler system was installed at Wheeler Fieldhouse and upgrades were made to the fire alarm and HVAC systems. Home and visitor restrooms, concession stands and locker rooms were renovated and the gym floor was also re-finished.
Don Cook Natatorium also received improvements to its HVAC and fire alarm systems, and upgrades were made to the pool filtration system and locker room flooring.
For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit fortbendisd.com/athletics.
