To play on an old adage, you can’t win district in October – but teams can certainly put themselves either in front or behind the eight-ball with their starts. A couple of area teams did the former this week, putting on clinics in their respective games to put themselves in prime position entering the regular season’s home stretch.
Ridge Point ran past Dulles with its typical offensive firepower in a 44-0 win, while Bush stifled Travis’ offense in a 24-9 victory as both teams moved to 3-0 in District 20-6A competition. The Panthers have started 3-0 every year since moving to 20-6A in 2016, while the Broncos boast a 3-0 district start for the first time since 2017.
It was a defensive struggle for most of the night Saturday for Bush and Travis, with neither team scoring until the final minute of the first half. Tyler Hilder threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Aron Valentine with less than 30 seconds in the half, but Travis responded immediately after the ensuing kickoff as Anthony Njoku found Jamison Singleterry for a 69-yard scoring strike on the first play of the drive.
Bush then pitched a second-half shutout, getting a fumble return touchdown from Bryce McDonald as well as an 85-yard punt return touchdown from Dantonio Hackworth in the process. Hackworth also had two interceptions on the night for a Broncos defense that held its third straight opponent in single digits.
Running back Adrian Cormier was the star of the night offensively for Bush in rushing for 136 yards on 35 carries -- his third 100-yard game of the season.
Dominic Njoku had an interception defensively for the Tigers, while Ashton Oliphant had a fumble recovery as part of the effort for Travis.
In the other game, the Panthers (5-1, 3-0) saw Bert Emanuel Jr. have almost a perfect night in the lopsided win. The senior quarterback completed 14 of 18 throws for 308 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.
Receiver Wilson Batiste had his best game of the season for the Panthers, catching four passes for 108 yards and two scores, while Marvin Session caught four passes for 135 yards.
Running back Ezell Jolley had 74 total yards and three touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving), while Mason Dossett also scored for the third consecutive game.
Defensively, the Panthers stifled Dulles’ rushing attack to pitch their second shutout in the last three games.
Hightower 34, Richmond Foster 7
Receivers Kaleb Johnson and Caleb Douglas lived up to the hype once again, combining for 183 yards and three touchdowns from K.J. Penson on nine catches on Friday night. Running back Jeremy Payne paced the Hurricanes’ rushing attack with 185 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries as part of a 331-yard attack, his third 100-yard performance in the last four games, as Hightower (5-1, 4-0) won its fourth straight contest.
Marshall 61, Houston Austin 0
Much like the rest of their contests, this one was over early, as the Buffalos (7-0, 5-0) jumped out to a 34-0 lead after the first quarter. Quarterback Ja’Koby Banks continued his stellar season with three rushing touchdowns as well as a 64-yard touchdown pass to Chris Marshall. Jy’Adrian Wortham had two rushing touchdowns, while Aaron McGowan added one of his own.
Adari Haulcy had a fumble return touchdown for a Buffalos defense that has pitched four consecutive shutouts and not allowed a point since Sept. 9.
Last week’s scores
Bush 24, Travis 9
Ridge Point 44, Dulles 0
Clements 27, Elkins 25
Hightower 34, Richmond Foster 7
Marshall 61, Houston Austin 0
Rosenberg Terry 36, Kempner 7
El Campo 49, Stafford 7
George Ranch 35, Austin 21
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Hightower vs. Kempner, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Elkins vs. Dulles, 6 p.m., Katy Legacy Stadium
Ridge Point at George Ranch, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Friday
Austin vs. Bush, 7 p.m., Stafford High School
Marshall vs. Willowridge, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Stafford at Needville, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Travis vs. Clements, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
