A familiar name once again sits atop the District 20-6A standings and enters the postseason as one of the area’s teams to watch in the playoffs.
The Ridge Point Panthers took down the Travis Tigers by a score of 31-17 last Saturday at Hall Stadium to earn the district’s top seed, clinching their sixth District 20-6A crown in the past seven seasons in the process.
Bert Emanuel Jr. was the catalyst, completing 16 of 18 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a workman-like performance while adding 46 yards and a touchdown rushing. Three players had least 60 yards receiving for Ridge Point (9-1, 7-0 district), with Marvin Session (93 yards) and Stefan Pisapia (79 yards) each catching a scoring toss. Ezell Jolley added a rushing touchdown for the Panthers’ 457-yard attack.
The Panthers, who entered play this week as Class 6A’s 22nd-ranked team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, will host fourth-place finisher Katy Seven Lakes (7-3) out of District 19-6A in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hall Stadium.
Quarterback Anthony Njoku threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns for Travis, and added 104 yards rushing. Gabriel Van Wyk caught nine passes for 77 yards and a touchdown for Travis (6-4, 5-2), while Robert Sims III hauled in three catches for 51 yards and his team-leading eighth touchdown.
The Tigers will travel to play 19-6A runner-up Katy Tompkins (9-1), Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 25th-ranked team, at Rhodes Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Marshall 56, Houston Madison 0
The Buffalos polished off a second straight consecutive undefeated regular season with yet another lopsided victory, and are looking electric as ever as the postseason looms. Six different players scored a rushing touchdown for Marshall (10-0, 8-0) who racked up 312 yards rushing against the Marlins. Quarterback Ja’Koby Banks paced the Buffalos with 104 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries, while Jy’Adrian Wortham had 92 yards and a score of his own.
Jordan Sample led the defensive effort with six tackles and a fumble recovery for the Buffalos, who finished the season ranked third in Class 5A Division II.
Marshall will host Barbers Hill at 7 p.m. Friday at Hall Stadium as they begin their playoff journey.
Stafford 43, Bay City 6
The Spartans certainly were playing their best football to end their season, ending the year with a four-game winning streak after last week’s blowout win. Stafford (6-4, 4-1) enters the postseason as District 12-4A’s second seed, and will host Houston Furr at 7 p.m. Friday.
Quarterback Brayden Batiste had his best statistical game of the season against Bay City, completing 11 of 13 passes for a season-high 166 yards and two touchdowns – one each to Harold Kidd and Chris Holland.
Sophomore running back Jamaal Wiley (102 yards, two touchdowns) eclipsed 100 yards for the fifth time this season, going over 1,000 yards in the process. His 1,016 rushing yards so far this season are the most for a Stafford running back since James Brown in 2016, while his 14 rushing touchdowns are the most for a Spartans tailback since Brown had an identical total in 2015.
Elkins 36, Austin 12
The Knights capped a tough season on a high note with a lopsided win over the Bulldogs, finishing the year at 2-8 overall. Quarterback Isaiah Smith had touchdown runs of 36 and 11 yards to finish with a team-high eight rushing scores, while also tossing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jakson Hart. Dexter Jackson polished off the Knights’ scoring with a 90-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter.
Braeden Abboud threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Ceasar Espino for the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown, while David Bishop converted both of his field goal attempts.
Dulles 16, George Ranch 14
The Vikings may not be in the playoffs, but they certainly played a major role in determining its final standings. Dulles (4-6, 2-5) played the role of spoiler last Friday night in knocking off the Longhorns. Senior running back Jalen Brown punched in two rushing touchdowns, his second straight multi-score game as he finished the season on a high note.
Brown finished the season with a team-high seven rushing touchdowns.
Last week’s scores
Ridge Point 31, Travis 17
Dulles 16, George Ranch 14
Elkins 36, Austin 12
Bush 13, Clements 6
Marshall 56, Houston Madison 0
Stafford 43, Bay City 6
Hightower over Houston Wisdom (forfeit)
Richmond Foster 44, Kempner 6
Galena Park 30, Willowridge 14
This week’s playoff schedule
Thursday
Class 6A Division I bi-district
Ridge Point (9-1) vs. Katy Seven Lakes (7-3), 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Travis (6-4) at Katy Tompkins (9-1), 7 p.m., Rhodes Stadium
Friday
Class 6A Division II bi-district
Clements (7-3) at Katy (10-0), 6 p.m., Legacy Stadium
Bush (5-5) vs. Katy Cinco Ranch (6-4), 7 p.m., Rhodes Stadium
Class 5A Division I bi-district
Hightower (8-2) at Port Arthur Memorial (9-2), 7 p.m., Port Arthur Memorial Stadium
Class 5A Division II bi-district
Marshall (10-0) vs. Barbers Hill (5-5), 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Class 4A Division I bi-district
Stafford (6-4) vs. Houston Furr (7-3), 7 p.m.
