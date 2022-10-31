The names and faces may change slightly, but the Ridge Point Panthers’ dominance of District 20-6A has been a constant in recent seasons. And the program continued that last week by clinching another title.
Ridge Point cruised past Travis 43-15 last weekend in their season finale to improve to 8-2 and finish a perfect 8-0 in district competition, securing their third consecutive District 20-6A crown and their sixth title in the last seven seasons.
Senior running back Ezell Jolley ran for 140 yards and tied a season high by running for three touchdowns in the win for Ridge Point. It was the sixth time Jolley has found the end zone multiple times in a game, and the third time he has scored three touchdowns in a game. Austin Carlisle also threw three touchdowns for the Panthers, two of them going to Ashton Bethel-Roman (five catches, 107 yards).
Elsewhere in 20-6A, the Hightower Hurricanes have clinched a playoff spot following a 49-14 win over Clements last weekend. Jeremy Payne ran for two touchdowns and caught another for Hightower (7-2, 6-1), while Khaleb Davis ran for a touchdown and also returned a punt for a score.
John Lewis ran for a season-high two touchdowns in the loss for Clements (4-5, 4-3), which would clinch its second consecutive playoff berth with either a win against Dulles next week or a Travis loss.
In the class 5A ranks, Randle kept its hold on the final 10-5A Division II playoff spot with a 53-21 win over Rudder. Zion Lewis rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries for the Lions (4-5, 2-3), while DeMeco Harvey had 92 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Foster also held tight to a playoff spot in the highly-competitive District 10-5A (Division I) by running past Magnolia, 56-21, last Thursday. Running back Ashton Ojiaku had four rushing touchdowns for the Falcons (7-2, 5-2), while quarterback JT Fayard had three total touchdowns.
Elsewhere in Class 5A, the Kempner Cougars grabbed their first win of the season last week, shutting out Terry 19-0. Corban Evers threw two touchdown passes for Kempner (1-8, 1-6) in the victory, and Antonio Jacobs caught his team-leading fifth touchdown of the season.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Fulshear vs. Foster, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Hightower vs. Austin, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Friday
Bush vs. Travis, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Terry vs. Manvel, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Needville vs. Iowa Colony, 7 p.m.
Kempner at Angleton, 7 p.m., Angleton High School
Marshall at Dayton, 7 p.m., Dayton ISD Stadium
Willowridge at Santa Fe, 7 p.m., Santa Fe High School
Randle at Huntsville, 7:30 p.m., Huntsville High School
Stafford at Bay City, 7 p.m.
Saturday
George Ranch vs. Elkins, 11 a.m., Traylor Stadium
Clements vs. Dulles, 11 a.m., Mercer Stadium
Last week’s scores
Foster 56, Magnolia 21
Fulshear 9, Manvel 7
Ridge Point 43, Travis 15
Dulles 20, Elkins 2
Bush 42, Austin 7
Hightower 49, Clements 14
Kempner 19, Terry 0
Marshall 47, Galena Park 0
Randle 53, Rudder 21
Montgomery 21, Lamar Consolidated 7
El Campo 28, Stafford 11
Dayton 57, Willowridge 21
