As the high school soccer playoffs got underway last week, two programs – one at each the Class 6A and Class 5A levels – had program sweeps to advance to the area round.
The Ridge Point and Kempner programs each saw both their boys and girls teams post shutouts against their respective opponents to punch their tickets.
For the Lady Panthers, it was a workmanlike performance to move on with a 2-0 win over Katy Taylor on March 25. Charlotte Richardson and Zoe Main each found the back of the net off assists from Kara Canetti for Ridge Point (22-0), while goalkeeper Molly Thompson stopped every shot against her to pitch the Lady Panthers’ 19th shutout. It is the ninth straight postseason in which Ridge Point has advanced to the area round, and they were scheduled to play Cy Fair on Tuesday night.
Ridge Point’s boys, meanwhile, defeated state-ranked Tompkins by a score of 1-0 on March 25 on the strength of a second-half goal from Dylan Collier as well as five saves from goalkeeper Evan Worrell to earn their seventh shutout win of the season. It is the first area-around appearance since 2015 for the Panthers (11-4-6), were slated to play 18-6A champion Houston Lamar (18-3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Houston ISD’s Delmar Stadium.
A year after the first playoff win in program history, the Kempner Lady Cougars made short work of their opening round opponent by dispatching Houston Sterling 2-0 on March 24. Ava Baley and Dalia Ghazal each scored for the Lady Cougars (16-7-2), while Elizabeth Werts assisted on both goals. Madison Alexander stopped both shots against her to help Kemper advance. They were scheduled to play Manvel, District 22-5A’s fourth-place finisher, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Freedom Field.
Their boys’ counterparts beat Houston Madison 7-0 on March 24, and were scheduled to play Galena Park in the area round.
In Class 4A action, the Stafford Spartans made quick work of Houston Booker T. Washington on March 24, beating the Eagles 6-0 in their bi-district matchup. Jonathan Rivas had two goals and an assist, while Justin Zenteno (one goal, two assists) and Jonathan Rincones (three assists) were also strong. The Spartans (16-5-4) were slated to play Hargrave (8-9-5) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
It was not a fruitful weekend for the rest of the area’s teams, as both Clements squads saw their seasons end last weekend. The Austin Bulldogs boys lost in penalty kicks to Katy Cinco Ranch, while Bush and Hightower each lost in overtime to bring their seasons to an end. Elkins’ Lady Knights also dropped a 1-0 decision to 20-6A champion Seven Lakes to bring their season to an end.
This week’s playoff schedule
Tuesday
Class 5A girls’ area playoff
Kempner vs. Manvel, 5:30 p.m., Freedom Field
Class 4A boys’ area playoff
Stafford vs. Harvgrave, 5:30 p.m., Delmar Stadium
Class 6A girls’ area playoff
Ridge Point at Cy-Fair, 6 p.m.
Class 5A boys’ area playoff
Kempner vs. Galena Park, 6 p.m., Friendswood HS
Class 6A boys’ area playoff
Ridge Point vs. Houston Lamar, 7:30 p.m., Delmar Stadium
