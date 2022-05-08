The Ridge Point Panthers’ baseball team is accustomed to postseason success, having won at least one series in six of its last 10 postseasons and making two trips to the regional tournament in the last five seasons.
They had to work a little bit harder to advance this year, but did so by tapping into a reservoir of resolve. After dropping Friday’s opener against Seven Lakes, 1-0, the Panthers roared back to take both games on Saturday to advance to the area round.
Justin Vossos dominated at the plate for Ridge Point in a 6-2 win Saturday morning, racking up four hits and three RBIs to help the Panthers keep their season alive. Jack McKernan then took over on the mound in the second game of the day, hurling a three-hit shutout while striking out seven batters to catapult Ridge Point into the next round.
Ridge Point (27-4) will face Houston Westside (12-7) in the area round this weekend.
The rest of 20-6A did not fare so well. Travis failed to score in a two game sweep at the hands of Katy, while Elkins dropped both games to top-ranked Katy Tompkins. George Ranch won their opener 15-3 against Katy Taylor on Friday, but lost both Saturday games to end their season.
Class 5A
Foster followed up a District 24-5A regular season with a dominating bi-district performance. The Falcons swept Houston Northside in two games, improving to 23-8, and will face Barbers Hill in the area round. Coleman Briggs had two hits including a double in the Falcons’ 13-0 win in Game 1, while Sam Hardcastle drove home two runs.
Fulshear swept through Houston Austin with wins of 11-4 and 10-0 on Friday. The Chargers (19-9-1) will square off with Crosby (24-4-3) this weekend.
Kempner saw its season end with two losses to Houston Waltrip, ending their season with a 16-13-1 record.
Class 4A
Needville followed up a strong regular season with a bi-district sweep of Port Lavaca Calhoun. The Blue Jays won Game 1, 11-1, before taking Game 2, 3-0. Jess Lollar had a homer and three RBIs for the Blue Jays (23-5) in Game 1, while Kody Gibbs struck out six in five innings of work in Game 2.
The Blue Jays will play Canyon Lake (25-6) in the area round this weekend.
Softball
George Ranch kept its dream season alive, toppling District 18-6A champion Bellaire in three games to advance to the program’s first regional quarterfinal in more than a decade. The Lady Longhorns (19-10) will square off with Katy Seven Lakes (20-10) in the third round next weekend.
Kennedy Marlow led the way offensively for George Ranch in the 8-0 clincher on Saturday afternoon with three hits, while Jesyca Johnston and Mariah Garner had two RBIs apiece. Senior hurler Nora Thompson also spun a complete-game shutout in the circle for the Lady Longhorns while scattering eight hits.
Class 5A
The Foster Lady Falcons pulled off possibly the biggest upset of the weekend, walking off defending 5A state champion Barbers Hill 2-1 on a wild pitch on Friday night. Foster (31-5) will play Santa Fe in the regional quarterfinals next weekend.
Fulshear’s Lady Chargers’ season ended in heartbreak, losing two games to Santa Fe over the weekend. Gabby Castillo had three hits and the lone RBI in a 4-1 loss on May 6 for Fulshear, which finished the 2022 season with a 22-13 record.
The Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs also got swept in the area round, falling in two games to top-ranked Friendswood and ending their season with an 18-13 mark.
Class 4A
Needville saw its season come to a close last weekend, dropping two games to Boerne on Friday (9-2) and Saturday (12-5). Jaycie Croatt had three hits on Saturday while Jessalyn Gregory drove in two runs for the Lady Blue Jays, who finished the season with a 20-11-1 record.
