Following a two-year absence from the top of the District 20-6A standings, the Ridge Point Lady Panthers are prowling for a return to District 20-6A domination.
They continued their blazing start to the season last week, taking down Austin by a score of 19-4 on March 1 before going 5-0 during their hosted tournament March 3-5 to improve to 15-3 overall.
McNeese State commit Grace Janik had a triple, a homer, and six RBIs against Austin, while Rylie Shipp went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs of her own. Braelyn Daniels also went 4-for-4 with two triples and a double in the game, which saw six players pound out multiple hits. Daniels also hit her fifth home run of the season in an 11-3 win over Houston Heights on March 4.
Ridge Point has won nine games in a row since a Feb. 25 loss to Brazoswood, and was looking to keep the streak going entering a Tuesday night matchup with the Dulles Lady Vikings.
Other softball action
The Elkins Lady Knights had a strong tournament showing last week, taking down Bush 16-0 on March 1 before going 4-2 at the Victoria Tournament March 3-5. Mia Wong had three RBIs for Elkins (7-7, 2-0 district) against Bush, while McKenzie Williams and Jenna Tansiongco had two RBIs apiece. Madison Tansiongco homered in a 17-2 victory over Orange Grove on March 4, and UTSA commit Madison Lenton had a home run in the Lady Knights’ 10-2 win against Ellison that same day.
Dulles split a pair of games last week, taking down Clements 8-5 on March 1 before dropping a 7-6 decision to Houston Memorial on March 5. Hope Burford had four hits for the Lady Vikings (5-5, 1-0) in the win over Clements, while Maya Salinas had three hits of her own. The Lady Vikings lost against Memorial despite two homers from infielder Faith Martin and Salinas’ third homer of the season.
Maddox Darnell had two hits for the Lady Rangers (3-7) in the loss to Travis, while Jill Gilmore drove in two runs. Kiana Travis also hit her first homer of the season in a 15-4 win over Alief Elsik during the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tournament on March 3.
The Travis Lady Tigers had a tough week, going 0-5 during the Ridge Point tournament, but did pick up a district win prior to the tournament with a 3-1 victory over George Ranch on March 2. Ariel Kowalewski had 13 strikeouts in the circle for the Lady Tigers (6-7, 2-0 district) against George Ranch, while Kennedy Clark had the tiebreaking two-run double and reached base twice.
Austin’s Lady Bulldogs also had a tough week in going winless during the Lamar Consolidated ISD tournament March 3-5, though Alyssa Carter hit her first home run of the season in a 10-2 loss to East Bernard on March 3.
Baseball
The Travis Tigers continued their strong start to the season with an impressive showing at the Katy ISD Tournament last week, winning four of their five games. Devin Cummings and Maguire Gholson combined to throw a no-hitter in Travis’ 9-1 win over A&M Consolidated on March 3, while Lathan Buzard, Micah Dean, and Parker Witte each had multiple hits and RBIs. Jaydan Blalack had two hits along with two RBIs in their 6-0 victory against Morton Ranch that same day, and Dean also doubled and homered for the Tigers (12-1) in a 7-5 win over Cinco Ranch on March 4.
Dulles had a tough week at the Katy ISD Tournament, going just 1-4, but did pick up an 18-4 win over Lamar Consolidated on March 5. Camden Matamoras, Jake Hewett, and Cole Hodges each had three hits to pace the offensive attack for the Vikings (2-7) against Lamar Consolidated, while Marc Tisdel drove in four runs to lead the way.
Cruz Medina, Pedro Medina, and Charles Reyes each had two hits for the Bush Broncos (4-5) in a 4-3 loss to Rosenberg Terry on March 3.
In Class 5A action, the Hightower Hurricanes also continued an impressive start to the season with four dominating wins last week. Following an 18-4 win over Willowridge on March 1, the Hurricanes went 3-0 in tournament play with wins over Klein Forest (8-2), Houston Aldine (8-2), and Eisenhower (10-2).
Ricky Starnes had a double and three RBIs for the Hurricanes (8-0-1) against Aldine, while Javon Thompson (3-for-4) and Christian Tilford (3 RBIs) were strong against Klein Forest. Ethan Brown and Braylen Kizzee each hit their first homers of the season against Eisenhower, while Jeremy Payne went 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs against Willowridge.
On the mound, Angel Gutierrez had a complete game with seven strikeouts against Aldine, while Dylan Evans struck out 12 in a complete game of his own against Willowridge and Samuel Cantu also threw a complete game against Klein Forest.
After dropping their first four contests, the Marshall Buffalos have now won three of their last four games following a 16-6 win over Houston Sterling on March 5. Donovan Jackson Jr. hit his second home run of the season against Sterling for the Buffalos, who are 3-5 overall on the season.
In Class 4A action, the Stafford Spartans dropped to 3-6 on the season with a 1-2 showing in tournament play, but still got some standout performances. Gabriel Ibarra had two hits and an RBI in an 11-5 loss to Sealy on March 5, while Adrian Chavez and Angel Ponce each doubled.
