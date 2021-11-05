One of Fort Bend’s premier volleyball programs has once again made it through the first wave of the UIL playoffs in what has become something of an annual tradition.
The Ridge Point Lady Panthers defeated the Memorial Lady Mustangs 3-1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20) on Thursday to advance to the regional quarterfinals. It is the eighth regional quarterfinal appearance for Ridge Point (35-10) in the program’s 11-year history.
Senior middle hitter and LSU commit Alexis Roberson starred once again with a season-high 18 kills in the match. Four other players – Arissa Smith, Sydney Jordan, Nina Moorer, and Lauren Battle – had at least six kills apiece. Battle, a sophomore, also tied a season high with three aces, while Moorer also had a team-high 17 digs in the match.
The Lady Panthers now await the winner of Katy Tompkins and Houston Stratford, who are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Friday.
In other area playoff action, the Hightower Lady Hurricanes (25-16) are scheduled to take on Manvel (33-11) in the Class 5A area round later today. Travis was swept by Katy on Monday, while Austin suffered an identical defeat to Katy Tompkins on Tuesday. Stafford also dropped a 3-0 decision to Port Lavaca Calhoun on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.