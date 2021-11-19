Three times in the last four seasons, the Ridge Point Panthers’ volleyball team has made the trip to Garland for the state tournament. Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers have now come up short all three times and are still searching for that elusive state title.
The Lady Panthers fell to the Keller Lady Indians by a score of 3-2 (25-22, 24-26, 11-25, 26-24, 11-15) Friday night at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland to end their season in the Class 6A state semifinals. Ridge Point finished the season with a 38-11 overall record.
Head coach Lauryn Bailey and the Lady Panthers will graduate six seniors in Alexis Roberson, Nina Moorer, Kayla Wilson, Allyson Anaya, Nylah Raspberry and McKenna Manthey, but they will look to reload next year, and look to be in good shape.
They will likely return Sydney Jordan, a junior who led the squad with 367 kills and was third with 465 digs entering play Friday. Sophomore Lauren Battle had the team’s fourth-most digs (398) entering Friday’s match and will likely come back, as will Carrington Cook, Kennedi Rogers and Arissa Smith, who all had at least 100 kills this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.