Two players are leaving Sugar Land and the Astros organization after being traded ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.
Per multiple reports Monday afternoon, former Astros and Space Cowboys outfielder Jose Siri is headed to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a three-team trade between the Astros, Rays and Baltimore Orioles that brought DH/outfielder Trey Mancini and Rays pitching prospect Jayden Murray to Houston.
Siri is hitting .296 with a 1.121 OPS and nine home runs in 16 games with Sugar Land this season, but batted just .178 with a .524 OPS in 48 MLB games with the Astros. In total, Siri has hit .272 with a .792 OPS in parts of nine minor league seasons.
Hours later, infielder Enmanuel Valdez was traded to the Boston Red Sox as part of a trade for Boston catcher Christian Vasquez.
Valdez has a .327 batting average, a 1.016 OPS and 21 home runs this season between Double-A Corpus Christi and Sugar Land, including .296/.347/.560 with 10 homers in 48 games with Sugar Land.
