There really is no way to sugarcoat it – the Astros’ catching prospects over the years have largely turned out to be pretty dismal. And none have ever really showed signs of anything that would indicate a potential for reliability at the major league level.
It’s the kind of rarity that has made it difficult to believe in any prospect at the position for nearly a decade. But it also what makes the subject of this week’s installment of our Skeeters Spotlight all the more exciting – catching prospect Korey Lee.
Lee, who is rated as the organization’s top overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, made his debut with the Skeeters – the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate – on Monday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Constellation Field.
Lee has performed well so far in Sugar Land - 3 for 9 with two doubles, and all season. The 23-year-old backstop is hitting .284 with an .800 OPS in 333 plate appearances between High-A Asheville, Double-A Corpus Christi and Sugar Land in 2021.
As such, there is plenty of reason to be amped for Lee’s impending debut with the Astros, which could come as early as next season. So let’s dive into this week’s spotlight.
General overview
Lee exploded his senior year at the University of California, when he hit .337 with a 1.034 OPS. The breakout season led to the Astros selecting him in the first round of the 2019 draft with the 32nd overall pick.
He would then go on to hit .268 with a .730 OPS with short season Tri-City in the New York Pennsylvania League. Entering the 2021 season, Lee was ranked as the Astros’ fifth overall prospect. He eventually would work his way to the top spot in the midseason rankings in the midst of hitting .282 with a .795 OPS between High-A Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi.
As of early August, he was MLB’s 95th-ranked overall prospect according to Baseball America – the only Astros prospect in the top 100 – before his promotion to Sugar Land.
Landan’s Lowdown
Lee is absolutely the best Astros catching prospect to come along in the organization in a decade. Not since Jason Castro’s 2010 debut and 2013 All-Star appearance have fans been given any legitimate reason to look forward to the development of a young catcher.
Some have come and gone, while others such as Lee’s current Skeeters catching counterpart Garrett Stubbs have gotten essentially stuck in baseball purgatory. But none have been mainstays – leading to a revolving door at the position including veterans such as Brian McCann, Martin Maldonado, Robinson Chirinos, and Tim Fedorowicz. Max Stassi, now with the Los Angeles Angels, also had one season as the primary starter.
But the wait may finally be over. Scouting reports have graded Lee’s hit and power tools to be above average with a 45 grade and 55 grade, respectively – see a refresher on the 20-80 scouting grade scale here – but they’re extremely high on his arm, which was given a 65 grade at its most recent mid-season evaluation.
According to multiple reports, the organization has worked with Lee to adjust his throwing motion, and those changes appear to be paying off. He has thrown out a staggering 43 percent of attempted base stealers across three levels (22 of 51) in 2021, after throwing out just 27.6 percent of runners (29 of 105) from 2017-2019 during summer leagues and his first pro season.
That in and of itself is appealing, as a catcher’s highest value often lies in their defense – you can generally count the number of truly good offensive backstops in MLB annually. But when combined with the step forward offensively from 2019 to 2021 in overall OPS (.730 to .800) and slugging percentage (.371 to .452) while maintaining a low strikeout/high walk rate, that is what puts the icing on the cake.
He is starting to flash a complete all-around game that makes him an even more attractive prospect than he already was.
Prediction: Lee was already primed to be on the fast track after his selection in 2019, and the lost 2020 season essentially sped up the timeline even more. Castro is under contract through the end of next season, but Maldonado’s impending departure following this season carves a clear path for Lee to arrive at the MLB level in 2022. I would estimate his arrival with the Astros to come around the middle of next season – similar to the timing of Carlos Correa’s 2015 promotion – but with a better-than-zero chance to break camp with the club next season despite the late call-up to Sugar Land.
