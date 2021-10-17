The Elkins Knights football team has been searching for a spark all season, and may have found it in last week’s game, which ended with their first win of the 2021 season while keeping them very much in contention for the fourth and final District 20-6A playoff spot.
Elkins took down the Dulles Vikings by a score of 30-0 at Hall Stadium on Friday night, improving to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in District 20-6A competition, one game behind Clements and George Ranch. Dulles dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in district play.
Junior quarterback Isaiah Smith led the way for the Knights on Friday with his best all-around game of the season, accumulating 171 total yards and three touchdowns. Smith completed just 10 of 21 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown through the air, but made up for it with 93 yards and two touchdowns rushing. It was his second consecutive game with multiple rushing scores.
Receiver Jaxon Hart had 46 yards and a touchdown in the game, and also completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Andre Pittman on a trick play early in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Avion Stewart led the defensive effort with nine tackles and four tackles for loss. Taurean Crawford had five tackles and a fumble recovery, while Demarion Stewart had his first interception of the season.
Marshall 56, Willowridge 7
The Buffalos’ defense took control of this one early and often, as five Eagles turnovers tended to stifle any chances they might have had to take control of District 11-5A. Adari Haulcy had three interceptions in the game, returning two of them for touchdowns on back-to-back drives midway through the third quarter. Mike Patterson also had a strong defensive night for Marshall (8-0, 6-0), recovering a fumble and hauling in an interception of his own.
Rundrick Dudley had two touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 receiving) for the Marshall offense. Ja’Koby Banks connected with Chris Marshall for two catch-and-run touchdowns, and added a rushing score of his own.
Blaize Covington threw his eighth touchdown pass of the season in the second quarter for the Eagles (4-2, 4-1), a 15-yard strike to Nick Shock that pulled Willowridge to within 14-7 at the time. Javin Chatman also had 104 yards rushing on 20 carries, his second consecutive 100-yard performance.
Travis 41, Clements 0
The Tigers’ offense got back into a rhythm Saturday night against a banged-up Rangers squad in taking a 21-0 lead into halftime, and did not look back. Anthony Njoku threw for 195 yards and four touchdowns for Travis (4-3, 3-1), while also adding two touchdowns rushing. Three different receivers caught a touchdown, with Robert Sims hauling in two scoring tosses.
Dominic Njoku had two interceptions for the Tigers’ defense, which pitched its second shutout of the season.
Stafford 35, Needville 14
Jamaal Wiley had his way with the Blue Jays’ defense all night in pacing the offense for Stafford (3-4, 1-1) in a big win, rushing for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. It was his fourth game with at least 100 rushing yards this season, while he eclipsed the 200-yard mark for the second time in his last three games. Quarterback Brayden Batiste also added 63 yards and two scores of his own on the ground.
Bush 24, Austin 3
The Broncos’ defense shined once again in this one, holding their fourth consecutive opponent to single-digit points. Linebacker Brandon Chambers had 3.5 tackles including a sack for a safety, while Isaac Buoye also had a sack and Dantonio Hackworth picked up his fourth interception of the season.
Running back Adrian Cormier had two touchdowns for Bush (4-3, 4-0), while Allen Aldridge III hauled in his first receiving touchdown of the season from Tyler Hilder. It was Hilder’s sixth passing touchdown of the season.
Last week’s scores
District 20-6A
Ridge Point 44, George Ranch 14
Travis 41, Clements 0
Elkins 30, Dulles 0
Bush 24, Austin 3
District 10-5A
Hightower 61, Kempner 0
District 11-5A
Marshall 56, Willowridge 7
District 12-4A
Stafford 35, Needville 14
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Kempner at Manvel, 6 p.m., Freedom Field
Willowridge vs. Houston Sterling, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Hightower at Katy Paetow, 7 p.m., Rhodes Stadium
Friday
Clements vs. Austin, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Stafford vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Bush vs. George Ranch, 1 p.m., Hall Stadium
Ridge Point vs. Elkins, 1 p.m., Freedom Field
Dulles vs. Travis, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
