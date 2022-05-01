A former local high school football standout has taken another step toward a professional football dream.
On April 29, former Stafford Spartans standout Jalen Pitre was taken with the 37th overall pick in the NFL draft by the hometown Houston Texans. He became the first former Spartan to ever be selected in the draft, according to the school.
“Nothing like home,” he tweeted shortly following the selection.
Pitre was one of the linchpins of the defense for the Spartans during his time at the school from 2014-2016, tallying 222 total tackles along with 12 interceptions, 10 passes defensed and seven fumble recoveries. He was the District 12-4A defensive Most Valuable Player following his senior season in 2016, during which Stafford went 11-1 and reached the Class 4A regional semifinals.
From there, he would go on to star at Baylor from 2017-2021, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors twice and being named a first-team All American following his senior season last year. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the nation’s best safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.