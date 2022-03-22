Stafford’s boys’ soccer team has been a traditional local power in recent seasons, and cemented their current stretch of district dominance again last week.
The Spartans came away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Columbia on Saturday to clinch the District 25-4A crown. It is the Spartans’ second district title in the last three seasons, and their fifth in the last seven campaigns.
Senior captain Justin Zenteno scored a clutch-second half goal to lift the Spartans, while Ivan Maldonado once again stopped every shot against him to secure Stafford’s fourth consecutive shutout to end the season. Stafford finished the season with a four-game winning streak, and ran their unbeaten streak to nine games. They have not lost since a 3-0 defeat to Needville on Feb. 14.
The Spartans ended the regular season with a 15-5-4 overall record along with a 12-1-1 mark in District 24-4A competition. They will now await their playoff opponent out of District 23-4A.
When the playoffs get underway, the Spartans will look to continue a stretch that has seen them win a playoff match in seven consecutive appearances. They have reached at least the regional quarterfinals in four of the past eight seasons.
Other boys action
Teams in Class 5A finished up their regular season last week, and multiple boys’ teams are headed back to the postseason. Kempner clinched its second district championship in the last five seasons courtesy of two wins last week, a 3-2 win over Hightower on March 15 and an 8-0 victory against Willowridge last Friday.
Sedat Kilicarlas and Jason Fierro each scored for the Cougars (17-2-1, 14-1-1), who finished off the season with five straight victories.
Despite the loss, Hightower still locked up its first playoff berth in nearly a decade with a 14-7-5 overall record and a 9-5-2 mark in district play.
Girls
Kempner’s Lady Cougars are back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season courtesy of two wins last week to polish off the regular season, finishing as FBISD’s lone 5A girls’ playoff squad. The Lady Cougars (14-7-2, 11-3-2) beat Richmond Foster 4-0 on March 14 before taking down Willowridge 5-0 on March 18.
Goalkeeper Madison Alexander stopped all three shots in the win over Willowridge. Chloe Dillahunty had two goals and an assist against Willowridge, while Ava Baley also found the back of the net twice. Baley also had a hat trick in the win over Foster, and Elizabeth Werts had a goal and an assist.
This week’s playoff schedule:
Class 6A girls bi-district
Thursday
Elkins at Katy Seven Lakes, 5:30 p.m., Legacy Stadium
Friday
Ridge Point vs. Katy Taylor, 7 p.m., Tully Stadium
Clements vs. Katy, 7:30 p.m., Austin High School
Class 6A boys’ bi-district
Thursday
Clements at Katy Katy Seven Lakes, 7:30 p.m., Legacy Stadium
Friday
Austin vs. Katy Cinco Ranch, 7 p.m., Travis High School
Bush vs. Katy Taylor, 7:30 p.m., Bush High School
Ridge Point at Katy Tompkins, 7:30 p.m., Rhodes Stadium
Class 5A boys bi-district
Kempner vs. Houston Madison, 5:30 p.m., Kempner High School
Hightower vs. Houston Sharpstown, 7:30 p.m., Butler Stadium
Class 5A girls bi-district
Thursday
Kempner vs. Houston Sterling, 7:30 p.m., Kempner High School
Class 4A boys bi-district
Thursday
Stafford vs. Booker T. Washington/Mickey Leland College Prep, 6 p.m.
