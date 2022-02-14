Coming into this season, Jaland Lowe said there wasn’t much expected out of the Marshall Buffalos’ boys basketball team – one that had modest success the previous season before being handed a first-round playoff exit – outside their own locker room.
The good thing for the Buffs, he said, is that they didn’t listen to the external noise.
“Normally, people don’t think teams can really flip it that fast to become a team like this year’s district champion team,” Lowe said. “People don’t really see us as the top dogs – but we all knew that we were taking it to the next level this year and we’d be pretty good.”
The Buffs have been “pretty good,” and then some so far this season. Entering Tuesday’s regular-season finale, Marshall was 26-2 overall and 15-0 in District 24-5A – a mark which had vaulted the Buffalos up to 11th in the most recent Class 5A rankings compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
As the regular season winds down, the Buffalos look to be one of the favorites entering postseason play on the heels of their first district title since the 2013-14 season. And it’s not least of all because of the play of Lowe as well as Chris Marshall, a two-sport star who is headed to Texas A&M on a football scholarship.
Both Lowe and Marshall are averaging more than 20 points for a Marshall offensive attack that is averaging 79.6 points per game – the top mark in the district, according to MaxPreps.
“We’re taking every game like it’s a championship game or a playoff game,” said Marshall, who is a four-year letterman on the Buffs’ basketball team. “My freshman year, I was mainly going out and just hooping…I still have never played a playoff game, so that’s my goal this year – go into the playoffs and show what I can do.”
But it’s more than a two-man show over on Buffalo Run, head coach Ronnie Courtney said. Aside from Marshall and Lowe, point guard Omani Ozenne (10.7 points) and forward Chris Catchings (11.2 points) are also scoring in double digits.
That balance, he said, is a big reason for the Buffs’ offensive success this season.
“That’s the great thing about this team – everybody hears Jaland and everybody hears Chris, but they sleep on these other guys,” Courtney said. “…These are guys that may not pass the eye test for a basketball team, but when the ball goes up and the clock goes on, they’re different kinds of kids.”
Championship mindset
While the offense may draw the most attention, those close to the Buffs program know what their engine really is – defense. Courtney has won three state championships in his high school coaching career while making numerous deep playoff runs, and said the defensive mindset has been a common thread between all those teams.
Entering play this week, Marshall was allowing just 53.6 points per game on the defensive end – also the district’s best mark.
“I’m not an offensive coach per se – I’ve told every team that I’ve ever had, I don’t care about offense. My main focus is defense,” Courtney said. “If you play defense the way I want you to play and the way I teach it, we’ll win. Because at the end of the day, if you can’t make a shot, at least you can defend.”
Marshall and Lowe both reiterated the Buffalos’ dedication to the defensive side of the ball, and have the utmost respect for the philosophy of their head coach.
“Our whole team loves playing defense, and (Coach Courtney) doesn’t really have to say anything about it,” Lowe said. “Guys take it personally and say ‘I don’t want this guy to score on me.’”
And both said they love playing for Courtney, whose pedigree and track record combined with an investment in his athletes earned him instant respect despite being in just his second year at the helm on Buffalo Run.
Courtney has previously guided teams to Class 5A state titles at FBISD’s Willowridge High School in 2000 and 2001, and at Bush High School in 2010.
“Knowing what he’s done, it just makes us want to come to the gym every day and work even harder,” Lowe said. “We know that if he’s done it before with those kinds of teams, he can help do it with us. We all have the same mindset, and we know he can help us get there.”
Not finished yet
Anyone who watches the Buffalos can see the raw skill they possess. But what helps even more is the camaraderie between them – which Marshall said comes in part from their coach being willing to let his players’ individual games flow freely on the court.
“He knows we have good players on the team and all around us, so he really just lets us go out there and play,” Marshall said. “He knows his players and knows how to let them be themselves – he lets us be ourselves on the court and have fun with the game.”
Added Lowe: “We’re all just having fun out there – and when everybody’s clicking and having fun, it’s a great way to play.”
Conversely, Courtney said his players’ buy-in and willingness to sacrifice some individual spotlight for the betterment of the team is a trait in this year’s team that he’s seen in past championship teams, and gives them a chance to make a deep playoff run.
“They know who’s capable of doing what, which makes it easier to coach them. They understand what their roles are and what they’re supposed to do,” he said. “When you have a group like that, it makes it easier for them to understand what needs to be done in the moment so we can continue to be successful.”
Whatever the reason is for it is, the Buffalos have taken their mission to bring a state championship back to Missouri City personally, and have continued to defy the external expectations all season long. Last season’s first-round exit was the program’s first playoff appearance in four years, which Lowe said led to some believing it might have been a mirage when coupled with the graduation of seven seniors.
But by all appearances, it is not. The Buffalos have two wins this season against both local rival Hightower (ranked 16th in Class 5A) and Stafford (8th in Class 4A) as well a victory over Cy-Ranch, who is 24-8 overall and ranked 12th in Class 6A. Their 26 wins (and counting) so far are the program’s most in a season since 2016-2017.
“We’re playing for each other out there and having fun,” Lowe said. “We don’t really care what everybody thinks about us, we just want to win. We hate losing – I’m pretty sure everybody does, but we hate it even more. That’s what keeps us going.”
The Buffalos have never won a state title in boys’ basketball, and have made just a lone state tournament appearance. In 2017, Marshall lost to Mansfield Timberview in the state final.
But if this group has anything to say about it, they’re hoping to finally hoist it this season.
“Our bond is what makes us a championship-caliber team. When you see championship teams that win, it’s all about that bond and great players,” Marshall said. “We have a great coaching staff and we have Missouri City behind us, so we’re just coming out there and having fun with the game.”
