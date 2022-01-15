The Marshall Buffalos boys’ basketball team has looked strong early in the season, and they are serving notice to the area that their early season play was not a fluke as they continue to take the Fort Bend hoops scene by storm.
Marshall continued its domination in District 24-5A last week, blasting Fulshear 97-61 on Jan. 11 and doing the same to Rosenberg Terry by a score of 83-60 on Jan. 14, running their record to 19-2 and an 8-0 mark in district play. The run has vaulted them up to 11th in the last Class 5A rankings compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Point guard Jaland Lowe had 31 points in the victory over Fulshear, while Chris Marshall added 14 points and three rebounds. The Buffalos are outscoring opponents by nearly 23 points per game this season, and each of their eight district games has been decided by at least 10 points.
They already have signature wins over Fort Bend rival Hightower – ranked 12th in Class 5A – on Dec. 17 and Stafford – ranked 5th in Class 4A – this season, and have another meeting with the Hurricanes looming on Jan. 28
Other boys action
In other Class 5A action, the Hightower Hurricanes saw five players reach double digits in scoring in a 96-40 rout of Willowridge on Jan. 11, paced by 16 points from Corey Chapman and 15 points from Cameron Thompson. They followed it up with a 57-43 win over Angleton on Jan. 14, running their record to 17-8 and 7-1 in District 24-5A.
T.J. Ford Jr. paced the Ridge Point Panthers with 18 points and five assists in a 66-62 win over George Ranch on Jan. 12, while Wilson Batiste (11 points, five assists) and Jamir Amiele (11 points, four rebounds) also reached double digits. Ridge Point then suffered its first district loss, dropping an 83-62 decision to state-ranked Elkins on Saturday, falling to 16-8 overall and 4-1 in District 20-6A.
Elkins’ win on Saturday was just their latest conquest as they continue to pace District 20-6A. The Knights (20-5, 5-0), who enter play this week ranked 5th in Class 6A by the TABC, have won five straight games. Jae'coby Osborne paced four Knights in double figures with 18 points against Ridge Point, while Jackson Fields had 15 points and 16 rebounds.
The Clements Rangers continued to be one of the surprise teams in the area last week, taking down Travis 51-36 on Jan. 12 before defeating Austin 48-31 on Saturday to improve to 19-6 overall and 3-2 in District 20-6A. Divine Ugochukwu had 19 points to lead the Rangers, while Chuks Egbo added 12 points of his own.
Travis bounced back from that aforementioned loss with a 64-52 victory over Dulles on Saturday, moving to 15-9 overall and 4-1 in district play. Cameron Crockett led the way for Travis against Clements with 11 points.
Davion Jackson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Austin Bulldogs (10-14, 0-5) in a 58-41 loss to Bush on Jan. 12, while Jack Lusk added 12 points to go along with four steals.
Girls
Dulles may have suffered a setback against Austin in their district opener on Dec. 8, but they have rebounded from it and then some. The Lady Vikings reeled off two more wins last week to run their winning streak to six games, which they have won by an average of nearly 16 points per contest.
Nya Threatt paced Dulles (17-6, 6-1) with a strong all-around game in a 68-52 win over Elkins on Jan. 12, scoring 20 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Jakiya Thompson had 16 points, while Dai Dai Powell was strong on the defensive end with seven steals and three blocked shots.
But Austin has kept pace, as the Lady Bulldogs are now winners of seven straight following Saturday’s 60-21 win over Clements and a 63-31 triumph over Bush on Jan. 12. Kelechi Dike had 14 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday for the Lady Bulldogs, who are 21-4 overall and 7-0 in District 20-6A, while Brittany Adeck had 12 points and 16 rebounds.
Austin and Dulles are set for a rematch Wednesday night.
On the class 5A side, the Hightower Lady Hurricanes have reeled off six straights victories following a pair of big wins last week. Hightower beat Willowridge 59-25 on Jan. 11 before taking down Angleton 61-39 on Jan. 14, moving to 18-7 on the season and 9-1 in district play.
Heaven Ferguson scored 16 points to pace the Kempner Lady Cougars in a 45-37 loss to Angleton on Jan. 11, while Angel Okeke had 10 rebounds and seven steals. However, Kempner bounced back with a 71-63 victory over Lamar Consolidated on Jan. 14 to improve to 8-16 overall and 4-6 in district competition.
