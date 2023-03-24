Sugar Land man celebrates 50th appearance at national bowling championship

A Sugar Land man this week celebrated his 50th consecutive appearance at the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships held this year in Reno, Nev.
Paul McCordic, 69 received a plaque, a chevron and a diamond lapel pin to commemorate his achievement at the National Bowling Stadium, according to an online story from the USBC. He was accompanied by his wife, Judy, and twin brother, Pete.
The left-hander went to his first USBC event at the 1973 event in Syracuse, NY.
Paul McCordic’s best overall performance at the Open Championships was during the 1997 event in Huntsville, Ala. according to the story. He posted a nine-game total of 2,077, marking one of the many strong showings he has put together leading to his overall average of 203 through 50 appearances.
“I really have my wife to thank for allowing me to come every year,” McCordic said in the story. “Lucy has really only asked me to stay home a few times, and those were understandable circumstances, but here I am 50 years later and I’m thankful for her support.”
McCordic also acknowledges his brother, Pete, as a huge reason for his success and longevity at the USBC Open Championships. They have bowled together for all but three years in Paul McCordic’s road to 50 appearances, according to the story.
The 2023 event marks the 119th edition of the Open Championships. Competition got underway March 4 and will run for 143 consecutive days, ending July 24.
Bowlers come from all over the country and world to compete, and the 2023 event will feature more than 9,700 five-player teams and nearly 50,000 bowlers. They bowl three games in team competition, three games in doubles and three games in singles over two days to see where their score stands in one of three average-based divisions.
Read the full story at bowl.com.
