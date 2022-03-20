Travis and Ridge Point are both traditional power programs in the area, being responsible for three of the five district baseball titles since District 20-6A was formed back in 2017.
Both squads have come out of the gate strong again this season, and continued it last week as district play got underway for the area’s baseball teams. The Tigers and Panthers both went 2-0 to start 20-6A competition off on the right foot.
Ridge Point had a pair of dominating victories, beating Clements 14-0 on March 15 in the district opener before taking down Austin 14-4 last Friday. JJ Kennett had three hits to pace the attack against Austin, while Zion Stephens had a homer and Justin Vossos had two hits. Hunter Nichols struck out 11 hitters in five innings for the Panthers (13-2, 2-0 district) to earn the win over Clements, while Vossos had four more hits and Travis Vlasek had three hits of his own.
The Tigers were much the same, taking down Austin 4-1 on March 15 before beating George Ranch 8-0 on March 18. Parker Witte threw a complete game for the Tigers (14-3, 2-0) with nine strikeouts in the win over Austin, while John Shimmin had three RBIs and Micah Dean had two hits of his own.
After dropping the district opener against Ridge Point, Clements bounced back with a 14-4 win over Dulles last Friday. Jackson Menough led the offensive charge for the Rangers (2-12-1, 1-1), going 2-for-2 with a homer while driving in three runs and reaching base four times. Garrett Leehan reached three times with three RBIs, and Taylor Brown went 3-for-4 with a walk.
Elkins split a pair of games last week, dropping an 11-10 decision to George Ranch on March 15 before shutting out Bush 10-0 on March 18. Braden Molfetto and Logan Abadie had three hits apiece for the Knights (9-5-2, 1-1) as part of a 13-hit outburst against Bush, while Braylon Payne hit his team-leading fourth homer of the season and Nick Salas threw a complete game on the mound. Molfetto also drove in two runs in the loss to George Ranch.
Tyler Donovan went 3-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases for the Bush Broncos in a 9-8 win over Dulles on March 15, while Andrew Medina also had three hits and two RBIs. Pedro Medina had six strikeouts on the mound in three innings against Dulles for the Broncos, who are 8-9 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Dulles went 0-2 last week, but still got several strong performances. Taelon Varlack reached base three times and drove in two runs in the loss to Clements, and Matthew Morales also had two hits. Varlack also had two hits and an RBI for the Vikings (2-11-1, 0-2) against Bush, while Morales had two hits with two RBIs and Ty Henry tallied three hits of his own.
Ryan Dugas struck out 10 for Austin in the loss to Travis, and Harrison Golden had a triple. Golden also doubled for the Bulldogs (4-10, 0-2) against Ridge Point, while Hampton Phillips and Will Liner each drove home a run.
In Class 5A action, the Kempner Cougars split a pair of games last week, winning 3-1 over Lamar Consolidated on March 15 before losing 11-1 to Fulshear on March 18. Nathan Jacobsen was the star of the game for Kempner (7-6-1, 2-3) against Lamar Consolidated, driving in two runs at the plate while hurling a complete game on the mound. Peter Garcia and Drew Walker both doubled against Fulshear.
The Stafford Spartans snapped a six-game losing streak with a 13-3 win over La Marque on March 16, moving to 4-11 overall and 1-1 in District 25-4A.
Richard Starnes and Jeremy Payne had a double and RBI apiece for the Hightower Hurricanes in a 10-2 loss to Angleton on March 15. The Hurricanes also dropped a 4-1 decision to Lamar Consolidated on March 18, falling to 11-2-1 overall and 3-2 in district play.
Softball
The Elkins Lady Knights improved to 10-7 overall with a 15-0 victory over Alief Elsik on March 18, winning their third straight game.
Willowridge split a pair of games last week, losing 17-0 to Rosenberg Terry on Feb. 15 before beating Marshall 30-2 on March 18. The Lady Eagles are 5-9 overall and 2-4 in District 24-5A.
Stafford’s Lady Spartans, meanwhile, dropped a 24-7 decision to Bay City on March 14 to fall to 11-6 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.