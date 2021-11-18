Three local high school football teams remain in the UIL football playoffs heading into the second round, with a couple of traditional powers leading the way despite a surprising upset loss by the Marshall Buffalos to Barbers Hill last weekend.
On Friday night, the Ridge Point Panthers – ranked 20th in Class 6A to end the regulars season – will look to keep their season alive when they clash with the Cy-Fair Bobcats, District 17-6A’s third-place finisher. The Panthers have advanced at least to the regional quarterfinal round three times in the last seven seasons.
In Class 5A Division I action, Hightower is fresh off a 24-21 bi-district win last weekend over Port Arthur Memorial, and the Hurricanes (9-2) will look to reach a second straight regional quarterfinal when they face Georgetown on Friday.
Rounding out the area’s remaining teams is the Stafford Spartans (7-4) who defeated Houston Furr 50-7 in the bi-district round last weekend. The Spartans face a tough challenge in Kilgore, who finished the regular season ranked 5th in Class 4A Division I
Below are our players to watch in this weekend’s matchups:
Ridge Point (10-1) vs. Cy-Fair (7-3): Ridge Point WRs Marvin Session/Wilson Batiste
Quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. gets much of the attention, but his favorite targets this season deserve some love of their own. The senior duo has combined for nearly half of the team’s total catches and 51 percent of its yards, while hauling in 66 percent of its touchdown catches.
Session has a team-leading 41 catches for 772 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, including 51 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 35-7 win over Katy Seven Lakes in the bi-district round last weekend. Batiste has hauled in 24 passes for 422 yards and seven touchdowns, both of which rank him second on the team to his fellow wideout.
Hightower (9-2) vs. Georgetown (6-5): Hightower RB Jeremy Payne
The sophomore running back is coming off his best game of the 2021 season in the Hurricanes’ 24-21 bi-district win over Port Arthur Memorial last weekend, a game in which he rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns. It was the fourth 100-yard game of the season for Payne, who leads the Hurricanes with 900 rushing yards and is second on the team with five touchdowns. And against an Eagles’ defense surrendering nearly 34 points per game, Payne could have another big game if they focus too much on star wideouts Caleb Douglas and Kaleb Johnson.
Hightower’s defensive unit will also be put to the test, as the Eagles bring a high-powered offensive attack of their own to Legacy Stadium led by quarterback Darson Herman. Hermann is a true dual-threat signal caller, having accounted for 3,672 total yards (2,531 passing, 1,141 rushing) and 41 touchdowns (24 passing, 17 rushing) this season. His favorite targets are juniors Drayden Dickmann (825 yards, 9 touchdowns) and Marquis Dominguez (840 yards, 8 touchdowns.
Stafford (7-4) vs. Kilgore (10-1): Stafford WRs Tyler Miller/Jordan Barrett
The Spartans don’t put the ball in the air much as a general rule – starting quarterback Brayden Batiste has attempted just 135 passes this season – on account of star running back Jamaal Wiley, who has 1,115 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. But when they do, Miller and Barrett appear to be the most trusted targets for Stafford. The duo has combined to catch 40 of the Spartans’ 78 completions this season, and their 623 receiving yards have accounted for nearly 58 percent of the team’s total.
In the Spartans’ 50-7 bi-district win over Houston Furr, the pair caught seven combined passes for 105 yards, with Miller catching two touchdowns. With Kilgore – the 5th-ranked team in Class 4A Division I – likely to focus its attention on Wiley, these two may be called upon in a similar fashion Friday night.
This week's playoff schedule
Friday
Class 6A Area round
Ridge Point vs. Cy-Fair, 7 p.m., Rhodes Stadium
Class 5A Area round
Hightower vs. Georgetown, 7 p.m., Legacy Stadium
Class 4A Area Round
Stafford vs. Kilgore, 7 p.m., Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
