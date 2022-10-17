It has been an uneven season for the Travis Tigers, but prevailing in a back-and-forth affair last weekend might be the one to kick-start a late season playoff push.
Last Friday, the Tigers outlasted Austin, 57-43, at Mercer Stadium to improve to 3-5 and 3-3 in District 20-6A competition. They currently sit just behind Clements (3-4, 3-2) for the fourth and final playoff spot following the Rangers’ loss to Ridge Point.
Dru Sissom spearheaded the Tigers’ offensive attack against Austin, completing 18 of 26 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Running back Carmelo Ratliff rushed for a season-high 156 yards and a touchdown, while receiver Robert Sims III (131 yards and a touchdown) eclipsed the century mark for the first time this season. Jayden McCoy led Travis’ defensive effort with two interceptions and five passes defended.
Senior quarterback Jamal Franklin led the way for Austin (2-5, 0-5) in the loss, throwing for a season-high 459 yards and five touchdowns. Daniel Oloso had 11 catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, while Thusuan Gibbs (72 yards, two touchdowns), and Mason Cress (six catches, 92 yards) were also strong.
Elsewhere in the county, the Hightower Hurricanes have now won three straight games following a 50-0 blowout of George Ranch last weekend, improving to 5-2 and 4-1 in District 20-6A. Junior running back Jeremy Payne hasn’t missed a beat since coming back from a preseason injury, running for 140 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries – his second straight game of more than 100 yards. Khaleb Davis hauled in four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown for the Hurricanes, while Zion Kearney had a 78-yard touchdown grab.
Julius Carter had five catches for 73 yards for George Ranch (4-4, 4-2) in the loss.
Bush nabbed its first win of the season last week, beating Elkins 13-0. Sincere Thompson had 112 yards rushing for the Broncos (1-6, 1-4), while Allen Aldridge III ran for two touchdowns.
Elon Conley had 50 yards rushing for Elkins, which dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in District 20-6A.
On the Class 5A ledger, the Marshall Buffalos have won five in a row following a 24-0 win over Nederland last week. It was the Marshall defense carrying the load in this one as the Buffalos nabbed four interceptions, with William Mitchell and Donovan Jackson each returning one for a touchdown. Jordon Davis also threw a touchdown pass to Ja’Kayden Ferguson.
In Class 4A action, Iowa Colony snapped a four-game losing streak with a 35-34 win over Navasota last Friday to improve to 2-5 and 1-2 in District 12-4A play. Sophomore quarterback Kamal Henry threw for 159 yards and a touchdown for the Pioneers, adding 95 yards and two touchdowns rushing. Jacody Miles also ran for two scores of his own.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Hightower vs. Elkins, 7 p.m., Freedom Field
Willowridge vs. Marshall, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Terry vs. Magnolia West, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Friday
Bush vs. Clements, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Fulshear vs. Kempner, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Needville at Bay City, 7 p.m.
Stafford at Navasota, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Dulles vs. George Ranch, 11 a.m., Mercer Stadium
Lamar Consolidated vs. Randle, 2 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Ridge Point vs. Austin, 6 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Last week’s scores
Travis 57, Austin 43
Marshall 24, Nederland 0
Randle 34, Montgomery 28
Bush 13, Elkins 0
Ridge Point 69, Clements 13
Hightower 50, George Ranch 0
Stafford 14, Brazosport 7
Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34
Fulshear 23, Magnolia West 20
Brenham 17, Lamar Consolidated 3
Magnolia 21, Kempner 14
Manvel 28, Foster 23
El Campo 48, Needville 7
Texas City 50, Willowridge 6
