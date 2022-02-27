Most of Fort Bend County’s high school baseball teams got their season underway last week, and several teams got their seasons off to a roaring start.
In particular, Travis, Bush and Hightower highlighted the action on the diamond for the area’s baseball squads.
Bush opened its season with authority courtesy of an 11-0 win over Alief Taylor on Feb. 21 before going 2-1 in tournament play. They beat Dayton 6-3 on Feb. 24, before splitting a pair of games against Baytown Sterling (4-1 loss) and Sam Rayburn (7-4 win) on Feb. 25.
Six players had multiple hits as part of the Broncos’ 14-hit attack against Alief Taylor. Dantonio Hackworth reached base three times and stole four bases, while Cruz Medina had a double and two RBIs. Dominic Medrano also had two hits – including a double – and drove in a run of his own. Charles Reyes allowed just one hit in five innings of work, striking out 10 hitters in the process.
Medrano was particularly strong in tournament play, going 7-for-10 with a double and an RBI over the course of three games. Tyler Donovan was also strong on the mound for the Broncos (3-1) last week, allowing just one run and two hits in six innings over the course of three appearances, striking out four against just two walks.
The Travis Tigers have also come out of the gate fast in going 8-0 so far this season, including a perfect 6-0 at the Katy ISD tournament Feb. 24-26. Parker Witte had two hits to pace the Tigers’ attack in an 8-3 win over Morton Ranch on Feb. 25, while Jayden Blalack had three hits and Micah Dean drove in two runs in a 6-0 shutout of Cy Ridge that same day. Devin Cummings dominated on the mound against Cy Ridge, hurling a complete game while allowing just two hits.
On the class 5A side, Hightower opened its season with a 27-1 blowout of Alief Elsik on Feb. 21. They then played strong through the Jacob Edwards Memorial Tournament, taking down Houston Austin 8-0 and Marshall by a score of 8-1 on Feb. 24 before beating Sterling 21-1 on Feb. 25 and tying Westbury 6-6 on Feb. 26.
Angel Gutierrez had three hits and drove in a run against Elsik for the Hurricanes (4-0-1), while KJ Penson and Jeremy Payne combined to reach base seven times and drive in five runs as part of an outburst that saw six players have at least two hits and seven players drive in multiple runs. Penson also had two hits and an RBI against Marshall, while Dylan Evans allowed just one run in four innings on the mound while striking out five hitters.
Other baseball action
Clements dropped a 6-4 game against Katy Paetow in its season opener Feb. 22 before losing to Alvin 9-3 on Feb. 24. However, the Rangers picked up their first win of the season with a 12-4 win over Houston St. Pius X on Feb. 25.
Griffin Culver and Stefano Demeris each had two hits for the Rangers (1-2) as part of a 10-hit attack against St. Pius X, while Demeris and Anthony Garcia drove in three runs apiece. Ryan Brown reached twice and stole a base against Paetow, while Jackson Menough struck out four hitters in 2.1 innings on the mound, allowing just one unearned run. Anthony Brown went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI against Alvin.
The Kempner Cougars dropped a 7-6 extra-inning game to Morton Ranch on Feb. 22 before beating Aldine MacArthur 10-2 and Houston Sterling by a score of 4-3 on Feb. 24. Thomas Moss went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs against MacArthur, while Jerson Benitez threw six innings of one-run baseball against Sterling. Nathan Jacobsen was solid on the mound for the Cougars (2-1) against Morton Ranch, allowing three runs in six innings while striking out eight hitters.
In Class 4A action, the Stafford Spartans are off to a 2-3 start in the early season. Stafford lost 7-6 against Westside on Feb. 21 before beating Alief Elsik 4-0 on Feb. 24. They then split a pair of games on Feb. 25, with an 11-1 win against Alief Hastings preceding a 10-1 loss against Dayton. Stafford also dropped a 5-4 decision to Baytown Lee on Saturday.
Macario Aleman, Adrian Chavez, and Gabriel Ibarra each drove in two runs apiece against Hastings, while Bryce Williams had three hits and an RBI of his own. Aleman also threw five innings of one-run baseball on the mound, striking out four. Jacob Mejorado had himself a strong week, in both facets of the game. Mejorado had two hits and an RBI to go along with a stolen base against Westside, then followed that up a few days later by striking out seven hitters over the course of six shutout innings against Elsik.
Ibarra also had a strong mound performance of his own last week, striking out seven hitters in 4.1 innings against Westside.
Softball
On the Class 5A front, Willowridge’s Lady Eagles won their third consecutive game with a 19-9 run-rule victory over Hightower on Feb. 22. Their senior duo of Areli Moyaho and Elissa Hargroder provided the bulk of the offensive firepower for the Lady Eagles (3-4, 1-0), combining for seven hits and 11 RBIs while reaching base nine times between them. Moyaho went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, and six RBIs, while Hargroder was 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs of her own.
Fresh off a 3-3 week at the Katy ISD Tournament last week, Dulles picked up two more wins with a 19-0 shutout over Bush on Feb. 22 and an 8-0 win against Spring Woods on Feb. 24, running their record to 5-4 overall and 1-0 in district play as five players drove in multiple. Olivia Gould and Maya Salinas had two hits apiece for the Lady Vikings against, while Hope Burford reached base four times. Burford also had three hits against Spring Woods, while Makayla Wolfe pitched a complete-game shutout.
Elkins’ Lady Knights got their first win of the season with a 6-4 victory over George Ranch in their district opener on Feb. 22. Sophomore McKenzie Williams paced the Lady Knights (1-2, 1-0) at the plate with two hits and two RBIs, while Victora Vargas had two hits. Viviana Vargas was also strong in the circle after a rocky start, allowing just one run over the final five innings in a complete-game effort.
The Ridge Point Lady Panthers picked up where they left off, taking down Clements by a score of 18-0 on Feb. 22 as five players drove in multiple runs. Braelyn Daniels and Grace Janik each homered for the Lady Panthers, while Malyn Simmons went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Jade Uresti also had a strong game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. The Lady Panthers then went 4-1 in tournament play Feb. 24-26, with Daniels homering again in an 11-1 win over Pearland Dawson on Feb. 25 to help them improve to 9-3 on the season.
In Class 4A action, Stafford’s Lady Spartans are off to one of the best starts in school history. The Lady Spartans are 10-1 so far this season following a 3-1 performance in the Marshall High School tournament Feb. 24-26. They beat Westfield 10-5 and Bush 17-2 on Feb. 24 before splitting a pair of games on Feb. 25. Junior outfielder Bella Morales had one of the standout offensive performances of the week with a big day at the plate against Bush on Feb. 24, lacing four hits and driving in four runs to go along with three stolen bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.