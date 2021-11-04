After nearly three months of play, the District 20-6A title still has yet to be decided – but it will be done one way or another this weekend, as the district’s top two squads face off to see who gets its bragging rights.
The Travis Tigers (6-3, 5-1 district) will clash with the Ridge Point Panthers (8-1, 6-0) on Friday night at Hall Stadium. Ridge Point is seeking its sixth district title in seven seasons, while Travis is seeking to reclaim the crown for the second time in three seasons. Both teams are led by dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in Bert Emanuel Jr. (Ridge Point) and Anthony Njoku (Travis) in what could be a high-scoring affair in Missouri City Friday night.
Emanuel has been the Panthers’ engine all season, and Friday would figure to be no different. The senior signal caller has 2,364 total yards (1,667 passing, 697 rushing) and 32 total touchdowns on the season, both of which are tops in 20-6A, with just two turnovers. Emanuel has thrown multiple touchdown passes in six straight games, and has five games in which he has accounted for at least four touchdowns.
Emanuel’s favorite target this season has been Marvin Session (628 yards, 9 touchdowns), though Wilson Batiste (6 touchdown catches) has also been a prime red zone target for an offense averaging nearly 44 points per game.
On the other sideline, the Tigers boast Njoku, whose 2,270 total yards (1,464 passing, 739 rushing, 67 receiving) and 28 touchdowns are both second in the district only to Emanuel. The senior has scored at least two touchdowns in seven of the Tigers’ nine games this season, and is coming off a four-touchdown performance against Elkins last week. The Tigers have two of the top six receivers in 20-6A in Robert Sims III (478 yards) and Gabriel Van Wyk (406 yards), who have caught 10 touchdowns between them.
Below are a few more key matchups and players to watch this week:
Hightower (7-2, 6-1 District 10-5A) vs. Houston Wisdom (0-9, 0-7): Hightower QB K.J. Penson:
The sophomore quarterback has been a consistent, if not explosive, performer this year in leading the Hurricanes’ offense, having accounted for a touchdown in all seven district games so far. Hightower, currently in a three-way tie for first with Manvel and Katy Paetow, will need at least one more such game from Penson (1,848 yards, 15 touchdowns) if they want a chance at the 10-5A title. This may seem like a playoff tune-up, but no game can be overlooked at the high school level, so look for Penson to be locked in again Friday.
Clements (7-2, 4-2 District 20-6A) vs. Bush (4-5, 4-2): Bush RB Adrian Cormier/ Clements WR Patrick Smith
This is a potentially huge game for the Broncos, as they need either a win or George Ranch loss in order to make the postseason. And to do so, all signs point to their senior workhorse being the key factor on Saturday. Cormier, who recently gave a verbal commitment to Weber State, has rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns on the season – and he is also one of the hotter players in the district, having topped 100 yards rushing in five straight contests entering play Saturday.
Clements has already clinched a playoff berth and can finish no higher than third place, but they will nonetheless want to enter the postseason on a high note – and one of their senior leaders will likely have to be involved against a stingy Broncos’ defense that has held five of its six district opponents to 14 points or fewer. Smith has a district-leading 814 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, including 287 yards and four touchdowns over the last two weeks. He has topped 100 yards on three occasions, and caught multiple touchdown passes four times.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Kempner vs. Richmond Foster, 6 p.m., Stafford High School
Marshall vs. Houston Madison, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Friday
Ridge Point vs. Travis, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Hightower at Houston Wisdom, 7 p.m., Butler Stadium
Dulles at George Ranch, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Stafford at Bay City, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Willowridge vs. Galena Park, 11 a.m., Hall Stadium
Elkins vs. Austin, 1 p.m., Legacy Stadium
Clements vs. Bush, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
