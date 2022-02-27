It’s been a record-setting year on the court for the Clements High School boys’ basketball team, and it isn’t over yet.
The Rangers continued their record-setting run last week, extending their season in dramatic fashion to keep their playoff run alive. The Rangers held off a late charge from Cy-Fair last Friday, taking down the Bobcats by a score of 52-50 at Don Coleman Coliseum to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Clements (27-9) was set to face Katy Mayde Creek (25-10) in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday night, and did so as the final Fort Bend ISD team standing thanks to the play of two of their stars.
Senior forward Abdullah Olajuwon did a little of everything for the Rangers, who have already won their most games in nearly two decades. Olajuwon was a force inside in pacing the Rangers’ scoring attack with a game-high 15 points – 11 in the second half – while also grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking six shots.
Meanwhile, sophomore guard Divine Ugochukwu had 13 points and six rebounds of his own to go with two blocks. Chuks Egbo added 11 points of his own while hitting three 3-pointers, and senior guard Jaden Campbell dished out five assists.
In Class 4A action, the Stafford Spartans also kept their season alive with a 70-41 victory over Wimberley on Friday night. The Spartans (30-8) were set to face off with Corpus Christi Miller (26-7) in the regional quarterfinals.
Other playoff action
The Travis Tigers saw their season come to an end at the hands of state-ranked Seven Lakes on Feb. 22, dropping a 55-41 decision in the bi-district round to end their season with a 20-14 overall record.
Ridge Point also had its season cut short prematurely with a 63-53 bi-district loss to Katy Mayde Creek on Feb. 22. The Panthers ended the season with a 21-13 record.
In Class 5A play, the Hightower Hurricanes lost 58-41 to top-ranked Beaumont United in the area round on Feb. 24, bringing their season to a close with a 25-10 mark.
Meanwhile, the Marshall Buffalos fell victim in an upset, losing 90-77 against Crosby in the area round last Friday. The Buffalos finished the season 28-3 overall.
Elkins was also knocked out earlier than anticipated, losing 63-54 to Cypress Creek Friday night. The Knights finished the 2022 campaign with a 31-6 record.
The lone remaining area girls’ teams also bowed out of the postseason last week. The Austin Lady Bulldogs’ record-setting season came to a close at the hands of Katy Seven Lakes by a score of 69-46 in the program’s first-ever regional quarterfinal.
Andrea Sturdivant capped a stellar freshman season with 19 points, while senior Gabby Johnson had 10 points and five rebounds in her final high school game. Austin finished the year with a 29-6 overall record, setting a school record for wins in a single season.
Meanwhile, the Dulles Lady Vikings’ season ended with a regional semifinal loss to second-ranked Summer Creek by a score of 81-43. Nya Threatt and Peyton Overton scored 13 points apiece for the Lady Vikings, who ended head coach Christina Jamerson’s first season at the helm with a 27-7 overall record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.