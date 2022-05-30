Ridge Point High School baseball coach Clinton Welch said last week that his team would need to grind out every at-bat against Pearland in order to keep its season alive.
The Panthers did just that over the weekend, taking out the Oilers 4-2 in a winner-take-all Game 3 of their Region III-6A semifinal playoff series on Saturday at the University of Houston. With the win, Ridge Point advanced to its second regional final in the last three seasons.
Ridge Point prevailed in a tight series that saw 16 total runs scored and 29 hits combined between the two teams, spearheaded by its typically strong starting pitching and an opportunistic offense paced by one of its leaders.
The Panthers (33-5) are set to clash with Houston Strake Jesuit (29-10-2) in the Region III-6A final this weekend.
In a 6-2 Ridge Point victory in Game 1 on Thursday, it was first baseman Travis Vlasek who provided several key hits. The senior drove in five of the Panthers’ six runs, including a bases-clearing double to punctuate a four-run fourth inning.
On the mound, Kellen Gradisar pitched his second consecutive complete game, allowing seven scattered hits.
Following a 2-0 loss in Game 2 on Friday, the Panthers rebounded to take the series on Saturday with more opportunistic hits. Carter Groen had two hits and an RBI to pace the offense in Game 3, while Parker Martin had two hits and Vlasek and Owen Farris drove home a run apiece.
Jack McKernan continued a strong postseason on the mound in throwing six-plus innings to earn the win, striking out five batters and allowing six hits. JJ Kennett came on to get the save and send the Panthers to the regional final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.