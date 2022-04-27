There may not have been many cameras around, but it was still a special morning last week for several Fort Bend County athletes. Multiple schools saw players officially sign on the dotted line to continue their athletic careers at the college level.
It was a banner morning for Dulles High School on April 19, as the school saw five players between two sports signing on the dotted line.
Three players from the Lady Vikings’ regional semifinalist basketball squad are headed to the next level as Peyton Overton (Paris Junior College), Jakiya Thompson (Oak Hills Christian College), and Paris Jones (Jefferson Community College) all signed. Overton was an All-Region III-6A selection and played the second-most minutes per game for the Lady Vikings this season (19 minutes per game) while leading the team with 5.9 rebounds per game and scoring 10.9 points. Thompson averaged 8.9 points and was third on the team with 2.7 steals per game in helping the Lady Vikings to the regional tournament for the first time in more than a decade.
The Lady Vikings also had two volleyball players pledge to continue their careers, as outside hitter Taryn Shaw signed with North Lake Dallas College while fellow outside hitter Belle Powers is headed to Schreiner University in Kerrville.
Elsewhere on the basketball court, Hightower standout Jada Grigsby signed with North Platte Community College in New England on April 20. She was a All-Region III-5A selection this season after leading the Lady Hurricanes to a 24-9 record and area-round playoff berth
Travis middle hitter Helena Inman will continue her career at Lane College in Nashville after helping the Lady Tigers’ volleyball team to a third-place finish in District 20-6A this past season and their third playoff appearance in four seasons.
Are there any signings that we missed? If so, or to let us know about upcoming/future signings, email lkuhlmann@fortbendstar.com.
