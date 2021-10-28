Local high school football teams are coming down the home stretch, and there is still plenty left to decide around the area with regards to playoff spots and seeding.
Several matchups on this week’s slate have some sort of implication on the playoff race, headlined by some District 20-6A action when Ridge Point (7-1, 5-0 district) takes on Bush (4-4, 4-1) Saturday at Traylor Stadium with first place on the line. Clements (6-2, 3-2) will square off against George Ranch (5-3, 3-2) as both teams fight for the fourth and playoff spot on Saturday afternoon.
In District 11-5A, the Willowridge Eagles (4-3, 4-2) are set to clash with the Madison Marlins, the team with whom they are currently tied for the final spot.
Below are some players to watch in these crucial matchups:
Ridge Point (7-1, 5-0 District 20-6A) vs. Bush (4-4, 4-1): Ridge Point QB Bert Emanuel Jr./Bush RB Adrian Cormier
The Panthers’ senior signal caller was efficient as ever in their 27-7 win over Elkins last week, completing 7 of 11 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns in a game called at halftime due to inclement weather. Emanuel has yet to throw an interception this season – but will face the stingiest defense in 20-6A this season on Saturday, with the Broncos having allowed just 29 points in their first five district contests.
On the other side, the Broncos’ best shot to upend the Panthers could very well lay in the hands of their senior running back. Cormier (746 yards, 4 touchdowns) has topped 100 yards in each of his last four games, and is averaging 103.8 yards per game in district play. His 746 total yards and 93.3 yards per game are both second in the district.
Clements (6-2, 3-2) vs. George Ranch (5-3, 3-2): Clements WR Marcus Darnell
The senior wideout has started to hit his stride over the last month. Darnell has hauled in 21 catches for 405 yards over the Rangers’ last four games – the most of any Clements receiver during that stretch – while topping 100 yards in three of those contests. Especially as the Rangers continue to move forward with Gunner Chenier at the helm for the remainder of the, look for Darnell’s heavy volume to continue Saturday.
Across the sideline, the Longhorns boast the most prolific running back in 20-6A this season, as Hyman Drinkard was once again the catalyst in last week’s win over Bush. Drinkard (852 yards, 13 touchdowns) has topped 100 yards in each of his last three games, and has scored at least one touchdown in every contest this season.
Willowridge (4-3, 4-2 District 11-5A) vs. Houston Madison (5-3, 4-2): Willowridge WR/DB Marxquise Hayes:
The sophomore’s offensive performance has been a little up and down this season, but he still looks to be Blaize Covington’s favorite red zone target. Hayes caught a nine-yard touchdown pass in last week’s 42-31 loss to Houston Sterling, his team-leading fifth scoring reception of the season. On the defensive end, he leads District 11-5A with three interceptions, and figures to be a key factor Saturday as the Eagles look to hold onto a playoff spot.
The Marlins bring a potent rushing attack (275.5 yards/game) to this matchup, with junior running back Chase DeVaughn (1,308 yards, 13 touchdowns) leading the way. DeVaughn has topped 100 yards in seven of Madison’s eight games, and eclipsed 150 yards in four of them. Quarterback Damon Jones (859 yards, 13 touchdowns) is also a formidable threat.
Thursday
Hightower vs. Houston Milby, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Friday
Travis vs. Elkins, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Stafford vs. Brazosport, 7 p.m.
Kempner at Angleton, 7 p.m., Wildcat Stadium
Marshall at Houston Sterling, 7 p.m., Barnett Stadium
Saturday
Austin vs. Dulles, 1 p.m., Hall Stadium
Ridge Point vs. Bush, 1 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Willowridge at Houston Madison, 1 p.m., Butler Stadium
Clements vs. George Ranch, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.