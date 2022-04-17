The Willowridge Eagles have found their new head football coach, and it’s a homecoming of sorts for the new man in charge.
“Just walking around the fieldhouse yesterday, I got chills,” Kendron Penson Sr. said Thursday.
On Tuesday, Willowridge named Penson Sr. as the school’s new head coach and athletics coordinator. Penson Sr. graduated from the school in 1995, and he was also a member of the Willowridge squad that made it to the area round of the playoffs.
He replaces Ramon Chinyoung, who left after last season to take a coaching job with the NFL’s Denver Broncos. Penson Sr. has been the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Hightower High School for the past four seasons.
During his time at Hightower, the school said Penson Sr. has coached eight future college offensive lineman, including five Division I players. As the assistant coach last year, he helped guide the Hurricanes to an 11-3 season and a berth in the Region III-5A final against eventual state champion Katy Paetow.
Willowridge went 4-5 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time in four years. The program has been in a bit of a playoff drought, with just five postseason appearances and two playoff wins in the last 18 years.
The Eagles have not won a postseason game since 2016, despite making three playoff appearances in that span. And Penson is eager to get to work on restoring his alma mater’s program to playoff glory.
“It’s very humbling (to be back),” he said. “I got my start right there at Willowridge. I’m in tune with a lot of the coaches that groomed me – what the kids say is ‘Pay it forward,’ and that’s what I’m doing right now. It’s time for me to groom the next generation, teach them and have them playing at the level our coaches had us playing at in ‘95.”
He can’t wait to get started.
“I’m excited to bring it back and put on that blue and silver, and represent my old high school,” Penson said. “It’s near and dear to me. Nobody’s going to take care of home like a person that stays there. That’s the most exciting thing.”
