There are only two teams in District 11-5A still undefeated at the midway point of the district schedule – both of them residing in Fort Bend County.
One of them, the Marshall Buffalos, are a familiar face atop the standings after five straight district crowns. The other, the Willowridge Eagles, are a program trying to rise back up among the district’s elite and have their sights set on dethroning the traditional 5A power by season’s end.
Both have had strong starts to the district schedule, and further solidified their standing as 11-5A’s early frontrunners after last week’s performances. The Buffalos (6-0, 4-0) took down Sharpstown 56-0 on Saturday, after the Eagles (4-1, 4-0) downed Houston Austin by a score of 24-12 on Friday.
Willowridge has ridden a stingy defense to the hot start, boasting a unit that is allowing opponents 16.8 points per game and has just once allowed more than 20 points. It was on display again Friday, as they forced four interceptions by the Mustangs – one each for Marxquise Hayes, Javin Chatman, Anthony Momon-Lattimore and Travis Willis.
Chatman also had a standout night on the offensive side of the ball, rushing for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while Nick Shock had two catches for 70 yards and a touchdown and Tulio Nunez had 62 yards rushing on 11 carries.
For the Buffalos, it was the Ja’Koby Banks show once again. The junior quarterback had four touchdowns through the air – one each to Jaydon Johnson and Kevon Misher and two more to Chris Marshall – while adding a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Jy’Adriam Wortham, Aaron McGowan and Jarrod Howard all had rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, Laurence Tillman forced a fumble while the Buffalos also blocked a punt as part of its third consecutive shutout.
Hightower 18, Angleton 16
The Hurricanes needed every second of time against the Wildcats last week, but maintained their standing atop the District 10-5A standings. Hightower (4-1, 3-0) got two fourth-quarter touchdown connections between Kendron Penson and Kaleb Johnson to come out on top. Johnson has a team-keading five scoring grabs on the season.
Travis 33, George Ranch 29
The Tigers needed every bit of firepower courtesy of star quarterback Anthony Njoku and a last-second defensive stand to come out on top in a 20-6A slugfest. Njoku threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score, while Gabriel Van Wyk caught two touchdown tosses.
Israel Akinlabi had an interception near the goal line on the final play of the game to preserve the
Bush 10, Elkins 3
Running back Adrian Cormier powered the Broncos to victory in this low-scoring affair, rushing for 116 yards on 18 carries. Receiver Michael Ormodia hauled in the only touchdown of the game for either side on a 15-yard strike from Tyler Hilder just before halftime, his fourth scoring catch of the season. It is his third straight game with a touchdown reception.
Westside 34, Austin 25
Braeden Abboud threw two touchdown passes in the game, his second multi-touchdown outing of the season. One each went to Jamal Franklin (six catches, 86 yards), while the other was hauled in by Daniel Oloso as part of his 77-yard effort.
Last Week’s Scores
Willowridge 24, Houston Austin 12
Marshall 56, Sharpstown 0
Hightower 18, Angleton 16
Bush 10, Elkins 3
Travis 33, George Ranch 29
Kempner 56, Wisdom 6
Westside 34, Austin 25
This Week’s Schedule
Thursday
Clements vs. Elkins, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Austin at George Ranch, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Friday
Kempner vs. Rosenberg Terry, 11 a.m., Hall Stadium
Ridge Point vs. Dulles, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Stafford vs. El Campo, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Houston Austin, 7 p.m., Barnett Stadium
Hightower at Richmond Foster, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Saturday
Bush vs. Travis, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.