When first-year Hightower head coach Cornelius Anthony arrived in April, he figured his team might be in for a rebuilding year, having just graduated 39 seniors - including at least eight starters - from a team that reached the regional semifinals in 2020.
What seemed less likely was that the Hurricanes would find themselves playing with a chance to win a trip to the state tournament just a few months later. Eight combined sophomores start each game for Hightower on both sides of the ball, including their starting quarterback and running back.
But Anthony and his team have ridden a wave of largely unprecedented success this season, and they’re going to ride it until it crashes. The Hurricanes defeated Manvel for the second time this season last Friday, taking down the Mavericks by a score of 31-21 at Hall Stadium to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.
“I really thought this would be a rebuilding year – especially after not being able to go through a spring or offseason ball,” said Anthony, an Elkins High School graduate who spent the previous four seasons as Rosenberg Terry’s head coach. “But being a man of faith, I trusted in God that he was going to work everything out. He uses situations like this to demonstrate his power and might as far as a team that nobody expected to be successful. If you have faith in him and trust in him, anything is possible – and that’s our story.”
It was also a bit of playoff payback for the Hurricanes, who lost to Manvel in regional semifinals round last season. Hightower (11-2) will square off with district rival Katy Paetow (12-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rice Stadium. They will be looking to avenge their only district loss of the season, as the Panthers dealt them a 55-7 blowout at Rhodes Stadium in Katy on Oct. 21.
And Anthony knows his team’s hands will be full.
“Paetow is a juggernaut," he said. "They’re big, strong, physical, athletic and fast. They’re disciplined, well-coached. My guys know that, and they respect them. That’s the thing I can honestly say going into this game compared to the first game – they truly respect it, and because of that I think the level of intensity and focus this week is going to be at an all-time high.”
From the ground up
With Anthony just being hired in April, he was already at a theoretical disadvantage. Add in the 39 graduated seniors plus several players transferring and how young the team was as a whole, and he said any type of success looked like a daunting task.
But Anthony said his young team has taken those odds and that adversity in stride all season and have struck down most every challenge, including in Friday’s win. Sophomore quarterback K.J. Penson (2,259 yards) paced District 10-5A in passing, while sophomore running back Jeremy Payne was second in the district with 900 rushing yards in the regular season. Two of the team’s top four sack leaders on defense – Robert Staten and Dailon Ellis – are sophomores.
However, it’s also a team led by a group of seniors such as linebackers Julian Payne and Cameron Bradford as well as receivers Caleb Douglas and Kaleb Johnson. Payne has 36 tackles and seven tackles for loss (including a sack) in three playoff games, while Bradford had three tackles for loss on Friday. Douglas and Johnson combined for 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Manvel, while Penson threw for three touchdowns and Ellis had a game-sealing sack late in the fourth quarter.
“You can still see (the young guys) make sophomore mistakes. But with that said, the seniors have done a great job of taking them in and showing them the ropes,” Anthony said. “The team in general has bought into the culture that we have been hard at work in implementing, and what you’re seeing is a product of that… That’s why they rally behind each other and they’re so close. When things go wrong, they don’t turn on each other.”
Payne in particular has followed up his stellar regular season with a postseason run for the ages so far, amassing more than 600 yards and five touchdowns in three playoff games. After never reaching the 200-yard mark in the regular season, he has done so in each playoff game to date.
His 225-yard performance on Friday included a 92-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Hurricanes their first lead, from which they would not look back. And that success is no surprise to Anthony and the Hurricanes.
“No matter where we’re at on the field, when he touches the ball, (he has a mindset that) he’s going to score," Anthony said. "We could be (practicing) on the opposite 10-yard line just going through plays, and someone else has to go in or we’re going to have to wait for him to jog back. He is going to score no matter where we are. In his mind, every time he touches the ball, it’s his opportunity to score… He’s reaping the harvest of that hard work that he’s put in throughout the year.”
Playing on faith
Anthony said his team and coaching staff are built on the pillars of faith, culture, excellence and family. And he believes each one of those components is going to be necessary in order to defeat the Panthers on Friday. The Hurricanes will attempt to reach state for the first time since 2011, when they eventually lost to Southlake Carroll in the state championship game.
It is pressure-inducing, Anthony said. But he said his team is just going to ride the momentum until the wheels fall off.
“They’re absolutely going to get our best, because we know they’re going to get their best," he said. "Our kids are fired up about it, but they know we have our hands full with this team. …. If God sees fit for us to win this game, we’ll know that he’s definitely in charge and in control of this season, because they’re a great team. No doubt about it.”
