Stafford council debates revenue generation in heated meeting

In an hours-long and often combative meeting, Stafford City Council members on March 28 discussed ways the the city could generate new sources of revenues and other sources of funding, which has been the subject of longstanding rifts within the small community.
For decades, Stafford has relied almost entirely on sales taxes to fund its budget and provide city services. But that approach has long been a matter of controversy among the city leaders and populace.
Last week's special meeting was held largely at the behest of Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones, who has made the city's budgeting the centerpiece of his electoral challenge to Mayor Cecil Willis in the May 6 municipal election. Council members Ken Mathew and Wes Guerra are also challenging Willis, who favors sticking with the city's "zero property tax" policy.
However, Jones arrived about 10 minutes into the meeting. During that period, Willis pointed out that the heads of the city's departments, who were present, did not have specific authority to try to generate revenue and in many cases are prohibited from doing so by state law.
Before Jones's arrival, only Mathews spoke about the agenda item. He said he had long been arguing for the city to move from relying so much on revenue generated by warehouse inventories and put more emphasis on attracting retail businesses to the city.
A member of the public said that the city could generate more revenues through enforcement of property codes and the like. But, he said, the city has long underfunded city staff's ability to do so.
Once Jones arrived, the tone of the meeting shifted. Carrying what he referred to as his "infamous blue folder" of ideas to generate new income, Jones first began by asking the department heads if they could present any ideas.
When the staff did not respond, Jones offered one of his own - that the city consider repealing the exemptions on sales tax for telecommunications and energy services. He said that could result in a revenue stream of up to $1 million annually.
He acknowledged that this was not a new idea, and Willis later remarked that it was one that been considered and rejected several times by previous Councils. Willis said that the exemption attracts businesses and residents to Stafford. The two engaged in back-and-forth about how many cities in Texas do or do not offer such exemptions.
From that point, the meeting became increasingly heated. Jones pressed the department heads to answer questions about their budgetary needs. The staff members increasingly grew frustrated trying to Jones's questioning.
At one point, Art Pringle, the city's hired attorney, grew so frustrated that the told the full Council that the city had for years subsisting on "vegetables" and not "meat" in its finances. He left the meeting for and extended period, leaving it to assistant city attorney Mary Ann Powell to field questions.
In the second part of the meeting, the Council addressed the city's upcoming Juneteenth celebration, which is being planned by an ad hoc committed headed by Jones. As as the last meeting where the celebration was discussed, there was not a fixed budget. The council put off a vote until a final budget can be presented at a later meeting.
