Stafford Elementary students receive 41 bicycles from Elks Lodge

By Stafford MSD Communications

Forty-one Stafford Elementary School fourth graders received a special early Christmas surprise on Thursday morning.

Elks Lodge 151, based in Stafford, donated 41 bicycles and helmets to the students, who were surprised to learn of their new modes of transportation during a Christmas celebration ceremony at the school.

The Elks Lodge raised the money for the bicycles and helmets, and then purchased them at a discount rate at the Academy Sports + Outdoors in Sugar Land. Elks Lodge 151 has been a strong supporter of Stafford MSD, from the primary and elementary campuses all the way up to Stafford High School, and its culinary arts program.

The students were ecstatic to receive the bicycles. Elks Lodge members emphasized the importance of bicycle safety, especially wearing helmets at all times.

Stafford Elementary School ranked among

the Top 1 percent

The Stafford Municipal School District recently announced that it has received 16 Academic Distinctions from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

Stafford Elementary School is ranked in the Top 1 percent of elementary schools in Texas. It received every TEA distinction possible.

Stafford MSD earned at least one – and as many as five – distinctions at each of its five campuses. The district nearly doubled its number of distinctions from last year for one of the strongest academic performances in the district’s history.