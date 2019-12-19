Stafford police searching for missing woman

The Stafford Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a woman reported missing earlier this month.

According to a news release from the SPD, Cecily Nicole Vargas was reported missing Dec. 9. She was last heard from Oct. 16 near the 1300 block of La Concha Lane in Houston, according to SPD.

Police say Vargas is 5-foot-9 and weighs 178 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. SPD said she also has tattoos on her left finger, right ankle and under her arm.

Anyone with information on Vargas’ potential whereabouts should contact the Stafford Police Department at 281-261-3950.