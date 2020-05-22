Sugar Land blood drive benefits GCRBC

In order to address a shortage of blood in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center in Sugar Land hosted a blood drive last Saturday and Sunday on behalf of the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center (GCRBC).

During the two-day drive, community members donated more than 48 pints of blood that will be given to the GCRBC, according to Alim Adatia with the Ismaili Council for Southwestern United States and nonprofit Ismaili Community Engaged-in Responsible Volunteering (iCERV).

“This exemplifies the ability for us to come together and positively impact the quality of life for those within our community,” said Adatia, the organization’s communications coordinator. “Particularly in times like these, we must place an even greater importance on putting our values into action in service to the community at large.”

According to Brookhaven National Laboratory, one pint of donated blood can save up to three lives. So Adatia said the blood donated last weekend could help the GCRBC save up to 144 lives.

“My parents have always taught me to give back and to do anything I can to help in any way possible,” iCERV volunteer Arsalan Aslam said. “This … blood drive made me realize that in times like these, even when we’re limited in what we can do, it is very important that we come together in whatever way possible to support one another.”