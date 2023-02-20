Sugar Land planning and zoning commission rejects Imperial redevelopment proposal

Sugar Land City Council on Tuesday (after the Fort Bend Star's press time) will consider a plan to amend the city's land use plan to allow for the proposed redevelopment of the Imperial Char House and the surrounding area after the Planning & Zoning Commission reached a tie vote on its approval during its February 14 meeting.
Because the 4-4 vote at the end a long and sometimes contentious meeting means that the proposed amendment failed, according to the rules of the commission, it will take a super-majority of City Council to overturn the decision. Since one council member, Nausahad Kermally, has recused himself on the matter, all but one of the remaining council members would have to vote in favor of the amendment to reach that threshold, according to city spokesman Doug Adolph.
In December, the city announced that Houston based PUMA Development had developed a proposal that would transform the Imperial Char House, perhaps the city's most iconic building, into an office building with retail and food-and-beverage components. The Char House would be the first phase of the redevelopment of the entire 40-acre Imperial Market district, which originally the site of the Imperial Sugar Company, which gave the city its name.
Since that first announcement, details of the full redevelopment plan began to emerge in town hall meetings and city meetings. Many residents, particularly ones who live in neighborhoods nearest the Imperial property, immediately raised concerns over PUMA's proposal to build "up to" 660 multifamily homes in the 40-acre site.
In early January, the council approved a $5 million package to assist PUMA in the Imperial Char House project, with the money distributed in phases as PUMA completes several "deliverables."
At the outset of the hours-long February 14 meeting, city staff discussed how the city is currently "built out," meaning there is very little undeveloped land that can be used for new housing stock. If the city doesn't act to attract new residents, particularly younger people, it will begin to economically stagnate. they said.
During the hours-long meeting on February 14, commissioners heard from dozens of people who filled the expansive Council chamber, as well as comments that would submitted in writing. The vast majority of the comments were negative, with residents concerned primarily about the prospects of adding hundreds of multifamily housing units to the area.
Residents also raised concerns over increased traffic, especially at the nearby railroad crossing at U.S. 90.
Some comments reflected misinformation that had been circulating about the proposal, including that the apartments would be "Section 8" housing (that is, for people who receive assistance from the federal government), or that it would include an extension of the Metropolitan Transit Authority into the area. Sugar Land is not part of METRO's service area.
City staff addressed one of many residents' main objections: the idea that an influx of people who live in apartments would translate into an increase in crime in the area. Assistant Police Chief Michelle Allen said the department had performed a statistical analysis comparing levels of crime surrounding a 300-unit complex to a comparable number of single-family homes and found no appreciable difference.
The proposed 660 multifamily units would include not just apartments, but potentially townhomes, patio homes, duplexes and small-lot single family homes, staffers said.
During the public discussion, Mark Toon, CEO of PUMA Development tried to assure residents and the commissioners that the proposed multifamily units would be at market value, not low-income housing. But the entire development requires up to 660 units in order to be financially viable, he said.
During the discussion among the commissioners, some peppered city staff and Toon about the concerns raised by residents, while others seemed more receptive to the proposal.
One commissioner, Chuck Brown, raised the possibility that if the PUMA plan is not accepted, no other comparable redevelopment plan would emerge before the long-dormant, circa-1926 Imperial Char House becomes unusable.
