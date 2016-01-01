Sugar Land plans New Year’s Eve extravaganza

Make this New Year’s Eve a sweet one to remember with a vibrant celebration for all ages featuring world-class entertainment, state-of-the-art technology and a unique 3D midnight light show.

Sugar Land’s New Year’s Eve on the Square extravaganza is the only free regional celebration that features award-winning 3D entertainment, fireworks, street performers and activities for families and adults of all ages.

Dance the night away at the largest New Year’s Eve dance party in Fort Bend County with music by Austin’s show band, Electric Circus. The event will feature cirque-style street performers including stilt walkers, aerial artists, circus-themed side stage shows and a jaw-dropping 3D-video projection midnight show with never before seen images on the façade of the iconic City Hall.

The two-part celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. with a celebration for families with children of all ages with a children’s DJ, live entertainment, food and beverages and a mini fireworks show at 9 p.m. to end the celebration for the kiddos; the adult portion of the event will begin at 10 p.m. and will include features such as circus street performers, DJ mixed with the live band and adult beverages. The event will conclude with a 3D light show, a countdown to the new year and a one-of-a-kind sugar cube drop specifically designed with Sugar Land in mind.

Event transportation includes access to free shuttle services from Mercer Stadium that will run from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., as well as limited free parking in the onsite Texas or Lone Star garages. Taxi services will also be readily available for parties not interested in driving to and from the big event. Also, designated drivers in attendance will receive free soft drinks throughout the evening.

The New Year’s Eve event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Alcohol will be available for purchase during the second part of the celebration beginning at 10 p.m.

For more information about the event, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at 281-275-2885 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents for a complete listing of events.