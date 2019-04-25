Sugar Land resident recognized by Susan G. Komen Foundation

At its annual dinner event April 16 at The Houstonian Hotel and Conference Center, the Susan G. Komen Foundation inducted its 2019 Pink Honor Roll and Pink Power League consisting of its top fundraisers for the year, which included Sugar Land resident Edward Guerrero.

The ceremony inducted those who supported the 2018 Race for the Cure and celebrated volunteers whose commitment and dedication jointly raised more than $300,000 to fight breast cancer. Guerrero was the sixth-highest earner, raising $7,086 individually and $21,766 as team captain of the Pink Power League’s Team Kelsey-Seybold, supported by team members of Kelsey-Seybold Cancer Center.

“As a new employee of Kelsey-Seybold Cancer Center in 2002, I quickly learned that Kelsey-Seybold was very involved in the community. We had several small groups that were already participating in Race for the Cure, and I wanted to bring all the small teams together to have a more organized larger team,” Guerrero said. “Our company supported the idea and I offered to be the team captain and our company opted to become a corporate sponsor. By this time, I’d met several breast cancer patients and developed friendships with them. It just seemed natural that I be involved with Komen.”

The Pink Honor Roll consists of those individuals who raised $1,000 or more, going above and beyond to advance the fight against breast cancer. Pink Power League consists of the teams that raised at least $10,000.

“Komen Houston is committed to saving lives locally and fighting cancer globally. We are investing more than $1 million in the community through research, grants and direct services. We are grant makers, change makers, and innovators. Every major advance in the fight against breast cancer has been touched by us, and many of those advances have taken place right here in Houston at the world-renowned Texas Medical Center,” said Julie Voss, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen® Houston.

“Komen Houston is definitely so much more than ‘pink.’ Komen is where the end of breast cancer begins.”

With more than 8,000 participants, the 2018 Race for the Cure, Susan G. Komen’s annual signature event, raised more than $1.2 million to invest in research, education, screening and diagnostic services in the years to come.

For more information on the Susan G. Komen Foundation, readers can visit komen.org.