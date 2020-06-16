Sugar Land student receives $2,000 college scholarship

Sugar Land’s Damon Spencer recently received a $2,000 scholarship to attend the University of Houston as part of Essity’s annual scholarship program for children of employees.

Since creating its annual scholarship program 13 years ago, Essity – a global hygiene and health company – has given more than $751,000 to high school seniors and college students. This year, 51 students received a total of $75,500 in Essity scholarships for their full-time education next year.

The winners were selected based on academic achievements, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and an outside evaluation.