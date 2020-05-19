Sugar Land to honor fallen veterans virtually

Even though COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into Sugar Land’s annual Memorial Day celebration, the city is still trying to give a tribute to fallen soldiers.

Typically, the community gathers at Sugar Land Memorial Park on the final Monday of May and takes part in patriotic music, educational and commemorative activities, on-site military exhibits and a flag ceremony. In a normal year, the ceremony would include tributes from members of the community and words of remembrance from local veterans. But in adherence to social distancing policies aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, the celebration will take place virtually this year. City officials are encouraging family members and loved ones related to fallen military heroes and U.S. veterans to share memories, tributes and inspiring stories about deceased military heroes and their accomplishments, both in the military and beyond.

The city is accepting submissions through Sunday, May 24. If residents have a story they would like to share, they can send a tribute to parkrec@sugarlandtx.gov. Tributes will be highlighted on the social media pages for the city and its Parks & Recreation department leading up to Memorial Day, according to Tricia Yurcak with the parks department. The city may also hold onto the stories so they can be shared in future years and incorporated into future celebrations.