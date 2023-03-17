Sugar Land to open new pump track at Crown Festival Park on Saturday

The city of Sugar Land will open a new pump track at The Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Freeway, on Saturday, March 25, at 9 a.m.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site will include short speeches and demos by experienced bikers. The ceremony will take place just before the city’s International Art and Kite Festival, an event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the new track. The day will be filled with tons of activities for everyone.
The Pump Track is an attraction that promotes exciting opportunities for residents and visitors of Sugar Land with playgrounds and training facilities for bikers, skateboarders or scooter riders of all ages and skill levels. It is intended to meet the increasing demands of the Sugar Land biking community, promote healthy outdoor lifestyles, attract regional visitors and contribute to vibrant local businesses.
The Sugar Land 4B Corporation funded the $500,000 project with restricted sales tax revenue. The 22,426 square foot facility includes a beginner track off to one side separated from a larger and more advanced track to accommodate users of all abilities as well as national tournaments.
In addition to the pump track, several other new projects in the area include the Brazos River Park Phase III opening in April, which will includes a new pavilion and playground, and the Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park which opened on March 11.
For additional information, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at (281) 275-2825, or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks. For other updates, follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarLandParks.
