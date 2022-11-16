A Sugar Land woman pleaded guilty to felony theft and money laundering and was sentenced to 18 years in prison for stealing more than $1 million from her employer, the Fort Bend District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
Mary McDonough, 42, waived her right to a jury and requested the court to determine her consequences. 400th District Court Judge Tameika Carter handed down the sentence.
According to Assistant District Attorney Susan Sweeney, McDonough was responsible for a Sugar Land real estate developer’s business accounts for eight years between 2010 and 2018. Through unauthorized payroll and direct payments to her personal credit card, McDonough was able to divert more than $1.3 million for her own benefit.
According to prosecutors, McDonough began her thefts by cashing her very first paycheck twice in 2010 and continued to inflate her own payroll over eight years. As she gained the developer’s trust, she also used one of the business accounts to pay approximately 80 percent of the $1.1 million in charges she made on one of her personal credit cards.
Fort Bend County District Attorney Fraud Examiner Betty Chi testified that in 2012 McDonough built a new home with a pool. Other significant credit card purchases included brand-name and boutique clothing for women and children, furniture, home décor, and other personal expenses, Chi testified.
Prosecutors presented evidence that McDonough had previously completed an 18-month deferred adjudication probation for stealing $1,100 from a store where she worked in her teens. Witnesses and records showed that just prior to working for the developer, the defendant was terminated from an oil services company for making personal charges on the company’s credit card. The oil services company did not file criminal charges against McDonough.
The victims in the current case testified that the family had known McDonough since she was in high school. The developer discovered her thefts after learning that she had been shredding bank statements and cancelled checks. Shortly after the shredding was discovered, McDonough began calling in sick and banks notified the victim that the victim’s accounts were overdrawn. The victim also discovered that some of the victim’s computer records had been deleted.
Sweeney prosecuted the case with Economic Crimes Chief Prosecutor John Brewer.
“There is no realistic chance for financial restitution from the defendant, and there was very little expression of remorse other than her plea of guilty,” Sweeney said in the press release. “Considering all the damage done, both personal and financial, a prison sentence was just in this case.”
In the release, District Attorney Brian Middleton said, “White collar crime is expensive and the costs are often passed to consumers and other businesses. The sentence in this case was just relative to the harm that was caused by the defendant.”
Sugar Land Police Detective Keith Krueger investigated the case with technical assistance from Sgt. Matt Levan.
Theft of Property and Money Laundering, both over $200,000 in this case, are first-degree felonies punishable by 5-99 years, or life, in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. McDonough was probation eligible.
