Sugar Land's Robo Sapiens team competing in robotics championship at GRB

The Robo Sapiens robotics team from Sugar Land is competing for the second year in a row in the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) competition at the annual FIRST World Championship, being held through Saturday at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.
The Robo Sapiens, mentored by coach Rajiv Mehta, is one of just two teams representing Southeast Texas, as well as the only team representing Fort Bend ISD.
with a select 192 teams from over 20 countries and all 50 states in attendance. The Robo Sapiens will be one of just two teams representing Southeast Texas, as well as the only team representing Fort Bend ISD.
The Robo Sapiens began their season at the Southeast Texas FTC Regional Championship, where they became event champions after winning in the finals round. They went on to win the Inspire Award, given to the best overall team in terms of not only robot performance but also community outreach efforts and embodiment of FIRST’s core values. The team competed in the FTC State Championship, held from March 24-26 in Belton, Texas, where their robot performance advanced them to the division finals of the competition.
The team has been competing in FTC for the past five years and has won multiple regional, state, and world-level awards. They have mentored more than 10 teams and hosted about 25-30 outreach events, helping to spark a passion for STEM in over 4,000 local and international students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.