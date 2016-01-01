Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

The NFL will kick off Super Bowl LI festivities in Houston by hosting the participating teams and fans in primetime at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Jan. 30, at Minute Maid Park.

Fans may purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Super Bowl Opening Night, which debuted at Super Bowl 50 in the San Francisco Bay Area, will be the first time the players and coaches meet with the media in Houston. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with interviews from 7:15-8:15 p.m. and 9-10 p.m.

“Building on the success at Super Bowl 50, we’re excited to bring Super Bowl Opening Night to Houston and provide fans more opportunities to be a part of the excitement of Super Bowl week,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Events Peter O’Reilly. “Hosting the event at the stadium allows us to bring more fans closer to the action, as media from around the world interview members of Super Bowl teams for the first time.”

Fans will sit in the stadium stands and watch Super Bowl Opening Night in Houston will be televised live on the NFL Network. Fans in attendance will receive gift bags with a radio to tune into NFL Network coverage and listen to some of the individual player interviews from the podium microphones.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com and start as low as $20. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LI will be played Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

For more information and updates on the event and other Super Bowl LI celebrations, fans may visit SuperBowl.com or follow @SuperBowl on Twitter.