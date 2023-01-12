Authorities have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Sugar Land resident and Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan last weekend.
The Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Charvas Thompson, 26, of Houston, Wednesday for the murder of Duan, 28, according to a press release from the Sugar Land police department.
Sugar Land police responded to a shooting Saturday at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane. Neighbors told police they heard shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Duan dead in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. Duan lived alone at the house, and no one else was inside the house when police arrived, according to the release.
Detectives quickly identified Thompson after interviewing witnesses at the scene, reviewing nearby video and confirming his vehicle from license plate recognition cameras in the area, according to the relesae. An arrest warrant was issued early Sunday morning charging Thompson with murder and setting his bond at $500,000.
Sugar Land police worked closely with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force and located Thompson in Shreveport, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing. Thompson is expected to be transported to the Fort Bend County jail in the near future.
Duan began dating Thompson a week before she was shot and killed, according to the release. Witnesses told police an argument led to the shooting, and Thompson drove away in his vehicle.
Duan was a reading teacher at Alief ISD's Boone Elementary School. She had been employed by the district since 2017.
Anyone with additional information about the case should to contact the Sugar Land Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (281) 275-2540 or report anonymous tips to Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.
