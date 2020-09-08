Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café coming to Sugar Land

Fort Bend County residents with a sweet tooth will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café announced Sept. 1 that the franchise will be opening its newest location at Sugar Land Town Square in the fall. It will be the franchise’s 11th location overall and its seventh store in the Houston region.

To be set on nearly 2,300 square feet on the eastern entrance to the mixed-use retail and shopping center, the café will offer seating for more than 100 people between interior and patio seating.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café’s Sugar Land menu will offer a variety of breakfast, sweet and savory crépes, in addition to salads, paninis, milkshakes, wine and champagne. Signature crépe offerings will include Oreo Cookies n’ Cream, Berry Agave, Le Mexicain and Chicken Enchilada.

For more information on the company, visit sweetparis.com/.