Tax-free weekend upcoming for emergency supplies

Preparing for a potentially expensive emergency will cost less than usual this weekend, when people all over Texas can take advantage of a sales-tax exemption on emergency supplies.
The statewide Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday. During that window, an unlimited number of qualifying items that meet certain price parameters can be purchased tax-free.
The following emergency preparation supplies, when purchased within the indicated price ranges, qualify for tax exemption. Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the total sales price and could affect whether an item is exempt.
Less than $3,000
- Portable generators
Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Non-electric can openers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Non-electric coolers and ice chests for food storage
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products (reusable and artificial)
- Portable, self-powered light sources (including battery operated)
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Portable, self-powered radios, including two-way and weather band radios (including battery operated)
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
The following supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
For more information, call 1-800-252-5555.
Leave a Reply