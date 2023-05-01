Seven employees of the Texas Department of Corrections are facing firing following the March suicide of a 16-year-old at the department's psychiatric facility east of Richmond, according to a TDCJ spokesman.
Joshua Keith Beasley, Jr., had been transferred into TDCJ custody in September after receiving charges stemming from incidents while he was held at a Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility. He was incarcerated within the Youthful Offender Program, which is specifically designed for individuals under age 18, according to spokesman Robert Hurst.
On Feb. 23, Beasley was transferred to the Wayne Scott Unit outside Richmond to receive psychiatric care after attempting to harm himself.
On March 24 at about 5:43 p.m., correctional staff found Beasley with a piece of sheet around his neck. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to Hurst.
Five correctional officers, one sergeant and one lieutenant have been recommended for failing to follow policy in conducting appropriate checks on Beasley, according to Hurst.
