Teams tackle autism in jigsaw puzzle competition

Friends and supporters were puzzling for a purpose at Hope For Three Autism Advocates Second Annual Jigsaw Puzzle Competition, presented by LearningRx Sugar Land.

The first-place winner is EveryDay I’m Puzzlin’ (Submitted photo)

The competition was fierce and fun with 37 teams of four competing to put together a 500-piece puzzle in two-hours.

Finishing in record time of 50 minutes and 23 seconds, the first place winner was “Every Day I’m Puzzlin’!” Turning corners, knobs and outies, “Billy & the Mustangs” took home second, withs a close third awarded to “Individual Pieces.”

Overall, 12 teams puzzled until all the pieces fit. While the winners earned bragging rights, Trusted Senior Specialists was awarded the prestigious Perpetual Trophy for the most teams (5) present. The interactive and engaging event is one way the local nonprofit raises awareness and funds for children living with autism.

The second-place winner is Billy and the Mustangs. Submitted photo)

The third-place winner is Individual Pieces. (Submitted photo)