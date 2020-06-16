Teen accused of racially insensitive graffiti in Katy

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has charged 18-year-old Dominic Reale with felony graffiti after it says he allegedly spray painted multiple vehicles with racial slurs and graphic drawings in the Katy portion of Fort Bend County.

FBCSO said it received more than a dozen calls beginning at 5:45 a.m. June 3 from those in the 6900-7000 blocks of Pembrough Lane and Glen Rosa Drive regarding criminal mischief. Upon arrival to the scene, a news release from FBCSO said deputies found 16 vehicles spray painted with racial slurs, graphic drawings and the phrase “Be Gone.”

“I am proud of the diverse community we serve and will never tolerate this kind of behavior,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

Reale could face additional hate crime-related charges in the incident, according to FBCSO. His bond has been set at $5,000.

When he was charged with felony graffiti, Reale already was in Fort Bend County Jail on an unrelated assault charge.

