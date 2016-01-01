Thirty Fort Bend ISD students selected as 2017 Texas All-State Musicians

All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive in band, choir and orchestra

Thirty Fort Bend ISD student musicians will perform with the Texas All-State Band, Choir and Orchestra as part of the 2017 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

The event will be held Feb. 8-11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio. The FBISD students are among approximately 1,780 high school students who qualified for the prestigious honor after competing in the TMEA Texas All-State competition.

All-State students will participate in three days of rehearsals, directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances, before thousands of conference attendees, bring the convention to a memorable close.

The following are FBISD’s 2017 Texas All-State Band, Choir and Orchestra students:

2017 All-State Band students include:

Austin High School – Christopher Courtney and Ryan Schroedter

Clements High School – Jason Eric Ancheta and David Quiazon

Elkins High School – Mauricio Franco and Ryan Hunter

Kempner High School – Michael Ojo and Dong Pham

2017 All-State Choir students are:

Dulles High School – Jane Cloninger and Swara Mukkamala

Elkins High School – Faith Eapen and Courtney Stelzer

Ridge Point High School – Kathryn Anthraper and Serena Jacob

2017 All-State Orchestra students include:

Austin High School – Yvette Tiffany Chang, Lexie Livingood, Elizabeth Zhang, Cameron Ahmed, Daniel (Yung-Ju) Cheng and Asher Lee

Clements High School – Neo Scott, Randy Tan, Archer Wang and Jonathan Wing

Dulles High School – Omar Haffar, Paul Li, Ian Vetter and David Worstell

Hightower High School – Robert Gonzalez and Loren Li

About the Texas All-State competition:

Each year, the Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the competition that welcomes more than 68,000 Texas high school students who seek the honor of performing in one of 15 All-State band, orchestra and choir ensembles.

The competition process begins with students attending statewide auditions hosted by 33 TMEA regions. During auditions, individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their region to compete against musicians from other areas in seven TMEA area competitions.

The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6 percent of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

To view the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of the TMEA website at www.tmea.org/convention.

The Texas Music Educators Association is an association of over 12,000 school music educators dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. For more information, visit www.tmea.org/convention.